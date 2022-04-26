✖

Valve has released a new update for the Steam Deck that significantly changes both the client and OS on the handheld gaming console. The lock screen and PIN feature can be altered to show up when the Steam Deck wakes up, boots, logs in, or when switching to Desktop mode. In short, the Steam Deck can be much more secure now than prior to this update.

In addition to the new lock screen, the Achievements page on the Steam Deck has been refreshed in order to make it load faster and navigate easier. There are also now localized keyboards on the Steam Deck for 21 languages and layouts, support for games and applications that have multiple windows, and a bunch of updates from the OS beta that have now been made readily available outside of it.

Hi all, we've just shipped some hefty updates to Steam, SteamOS, and firmware for Steam Deck. On the menu: a new lock screen feature, an updated achievements page, localized keyboards, power and compatibility improvements, and more.

You can check out the full patch notes for the new Steam Deck client and OS update, straight from the source, below:

Client Update:

Added Lock Screen feature

Lock screen is specific to device, and can be set to show up on wake, boot, login, and/or when switching to Desktop mode

PIN can be entered using the touchscreen or controls

Added localized keyboards for 21 languages and layouts

Multiple keyboards can be enabled in Settings > Keyboard > Active Keyboards

Use the new globe key on the keyboard to cycle between active keyboards

Added support for multiple windows within one application or game.

Press Steam to view active windows and select which window you would like to view

Useful for web browsers or games with launchers

Updated Achievements page design, making it faster to load and easier to navigate

New achievements drop down allows players to quickly compare stats against any friend who also plays

Add Friend and Pending Requests have been combined into a single new page for better handling of friend requests

Added logic to detect and notify user when a microSD card doesn't match advertised storage size and specifications, instead of attempting to format (for a very long time)

Fixed issue where Steam and (...) button couldn't be used with Remote Play when streaming games from PC

More performance improvements for players with very large game libraries

OS Update:

Added messaging when a charger that doesn't meet the minimum bar is plugged in

Added uncapped framerate setting in Quick Access menu > Performance

Added Half-Rate Shading experimental option to Quick Access menu > Performance, forcing 2x2 Variable Rate Shading into existing games for power savings

Added fTPM support, enabling Windows 11 installation

Added button combo: hold "..." + "Volume Down" to reset PD contract in the cases where Steam Deck gets stuck due to an incompatible Type-C device

Updated power LED to dim a few seconds after power supply connection events for better experience in dark environments

Improved compatibility for a number of Type-C docks and PSUs

Improved battery life in idle or very low usage scenarios

Improved stability

Fixed issues where the touchscreen does not work after some boots

Fixed compatibility with some SD cards specifically when used as boot devices.

Fixed extra haptic click when pressing on trackpads

Fixed ACPI error spew in the kernel

As noted above, the new Steam Deck client and OS update is now live. More broadly, the Steam Deck comes in multiple different versions with the base model running $399 while the most expensive version is $649. The difference between them is largely in the amount of storage and how fast said storage is. It is available to reserve now on Valve's website, though there is a significant wait for them to then ship. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Steam Deck right here.

What do you think about the latest Steam Deck update? Have you been able to try one out for yourself as of yet?