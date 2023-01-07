Steam Trick Saves Some Users Lots of Money

There's a Google Chrome extension that will save some Steam users a lot of money. Unfortunately, if you're a Mozzila type of person, or a Safari loyalist, or maybe you like the privacy of Duck Duck Go, you're out of luck as this trick requires the use of Google Chrome because it's a Google Chrome extension. Dubbed "Available on Game Pass," the extension lets Steam users know if a game they are looking at is available on Xbox Game Pass. In other words, it prevents you from accidentally buying a game you already have access to through your Game Pass subscription.

Not only does the extension flag Xbox Game Pass games, but EA Play games, which is relevant for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. In addition to this, it also flags games that are coming to the subscription service, as well as leaving it. These last two bits are especially handy as keeping up with what games are coming to the subscription service isn't always easy, and keeping up with what games are leaving is even more challenging.

"Know if a game on Steam is also available on Game Pass displaying all platforms where you can play it," reads an official description of the extension. This extension shows a Game Pass banner on a game store page on Steam."

As you would expect, the extension -- created by Lukekix -- is free, and if you're both a Steam user and an Xbox Game Pass subscriber it's a must-download purely because of how handy it is and how much money it can end up saving you

