Steam Is Down Right Now and Users are Getting Frustrated
It seems that Steam is down at the moment, leaving users unable to access their games. As of this writing, Valve has not addressed the issue, or revealed how long it might be before servers are back online. Understandably, this is quite frustrating, particularly for those that wanted to play something on their PC tonight. It remains to be seen how long this outage might last, but users have taken to social media to vent about the issue. It seems that users on Steam Deck are also having problems, so even those that bought the handheld are out of luck!
The first day of the week is a much better time for this sort of thing to happen versus the weekend, but it doesn't make things any easier for those that were planning to purchase a new game, or stream on Twitch. Thankfully, these types of outages tend to get resolved pretty quickly, so it's hard to imagine it will be much longer until Valve gets things working again. In the meantime, users are just going to have to settle for doing something else!
Keep reading to see what Steam users are saying about the servers being down!
Isn't that how it always goes?
steam is down woooooo, i like how it goes down right as im about to play with friends— JakeSJ (he/him) (@JakeSJ_) November 14, 2022
Nothing worse than wanting to play something and not being able to.
i wanted to play a new game tonight and steam is down once again🙃— rubykris (@_rubykris) November 15, 2022
Steam Deck users aren't having luck, either.
When you can't do anything on your #SteamDeck because the steam servers are down and now the Deck is requiring to login again before doing literally anything. Wonderful.— Gamer's Charisma (@GamersCharisma) November 14, 2022
It's definitely frustrating for streamers.
I'm actually really upset over Steam being down. I was looking forward to streaming tonight. SMH.— Probably On Tumblr (@RobRegalYT) November 14, 2022
Anything but that!
Steam is down, i actually have to go outside now— Medusa Jones (@DollyDark13) November 14, 2022
That explains it!
@Steam servers appear to be down
did @elonmusk buy it?— Dude Dandy de Vega (@DuckDankwing) November 14, 2022
The official account hasn't provided an update.
@Steam steam is DOWN! I can't connect to servers to login or launch the application.— treyboi (@gnarTriip) November 14, 2022
Maybe the company should hold off on sharing deals for now!
No way y’all are promoting deals when the servers are down. How are we supposed to shop on Steam bruh .. How 😂?????— Super Keef (@KeefCounty) November 14, 2022