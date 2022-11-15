Steam Is Down Right Now and Users are Getting Frustrated

It seems that Steam is down at the moment, leaving users unable to access their games. As of this writing, Valve has not addressed the issue, or revealed how long it might be before servers are back online. Understandably, this is quite frustrating, particularly for those that wanted to play something on their PC tonight. It remains to be seen how long this outage might last, but users have taken to social media to vent about the issue. It seems that users on Steam Deck are also having problems, so even those that bought the handheld are out of luck!

The first day of the week is a much better time for this sort of thing to happen versus the weekend, but it doesn't make things any easier for those that were planning to purchase a new game, or stream on Twitch. Thankfully, these types of outages tend to get resolved pretty quickly, so it's hard to imagine it will be much longer until Valve gets things working again. In the meantime, users are just going to have to settle for doing something else!

