Life is Feudal: MMO Open Beta Now Available On Steam Early Access

Ever wanted to find out what Second Life would be like in medieval times? Life is Feudal: MMO, an new Steam Early Access title, is here to help you find out. This socially-driven MMORPG created by Bitbox kicked off its open beta this week, and is now available for free to players on Steam for as long as the open beta lasts.

The MMO is something of a spin-off of the original Life is Feudal: Your Own, but with a much larger player base and on a global scale. From farming to politics, players can grow into almost any role within the world, including that of a baker, royal guard, king, queen, or otherwise. If it existed in medieval times, you can be sure that you’ve got the option to try it out — within reason, of course.

Bitbox describes the game as a “realistic social experience” that encourages players to thrive by collaborating in order to “build a fully functioning society, where everyone has a place, from the most basic hunters and gatherers, to farmers, soldiers and civic leaders.”

Check out the trailer below:

The game’s new description on Steam seriously emphasizes on the idea of talking to other players and forming squads or guilds in order to achieve your collective goals: Explore a vast world; choose a suitable location for your humble home, walled city or strapping fort. Level and terraform to perfect the area before getting to work. Set out to meet new friends and forge alliances with neighbors — imagine the possibilities with a team of people. Excluding the starting city, everything will be built by you – the players, as you cooperate to build majestic kingdoms and thriving communities.

Life is Feudal: MMO is in open beta now, and available on Steam or through the official website.