Steam Users Get Free Horror Game for Halloween

Steam users have been gifted a free horror game for Halloween this year. The window of opportunity to claim the game for free is a small one though. More specifically, Steam users have until November 1 at 1:00 pm local time to claim the game for free. After this, the offer will expire and the free Steam game will no longer be free and revert back to its normal price.

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out the free Steam game may encounter some problems though. According to its Steam listing, Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.” This doesn’t mean it doesn’t run on the Steam Deck. If this was the case, it would say “Unsupported.” What it means is Valve hasn’t done or completed its Steam Deck compatibility testing. It may not run at all, it may run on Steam Deck but not well, or it may run perfectly on the machine.

As for the free Steam game in question, it released back in 2016 via developer Blue Eagle Productions. It is called Unloved, and it is an old school shooter with horror elements. To this end, fans of the classic DOOM games, in particular, may want to check it out as it was born from an award-winning mod for DOOM 2.

“Unloved is based on the community award-winning mod for DOOM 2 with the same name by the same creator,” reads an official blurb about the game on Steam. “Unloved is a strange place. A twisted reality. A nightmare that comes to life. A place where demons and abhorrent monsters manifest and possess the living with only one goal: to end you. Nothing wants you here. And there is no way out. Only the elevator that leads further and further down into the darkness of your insanity.”

The game’s official Steam description continues: “Play alone or in a group of up to four players and explore the endless amount of basement levels that are procedurally arranged every time you enter. Work as a team, open new areas, find weapon-mods, solve personal challenges, complete level objectives and unlock new skills to survive this trip into the unknown.”

Those interested in checking out Unloved now that it is now free on Steam will be happy to know it has received decent scores with users. On Steam, the game has 1,277 user reviews, 76 percent of which are positive. This means the game has a “Mostly Positive” rating. Of course, these numbers could be inflated by the fact it is currently free, however, when filtering for the most recent reviews, it only has a 67 percent approval rating. In other words, it being free has actually hurt its score, not inflated it.

