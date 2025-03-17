New Steam Game Out Today Is Free for First 24 Hours Only

A new PC game just released on Steam today is free to download for the first 24 hours. Those that claim the offer in time will be able to add the PC game to their library for free, and keep it. Those that miss this window of opportunity though will have to pay the game’s normal asking price of $15.99, which will specifically kick in on March 18 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Those on Steam Deck interested in the free Steam game can download it but may or may not run into issues trying to play the game on the handheld Valve machine. We currently don’t know how the game runs on Steam Deck not just because it is brand new, but because its Steam listing mentions Steam Deck compatibility as “unknown.”

As for the free Steam game in question, it comes the way of developer Lucid11 Interactive and publisher GameDev.ist. The former debuts with this new release while the latter is likely best known for 2024 game Anomaly Agent.

For those that have not connected the dots, the Steam game available for free for a limited time is Party Club, which is pitched as an action game meets simulation game that can be played solo or with up to four other people via both online play or via local couch co-op.

Due to the fact that Party Club was just released today there is no indication of what its quality is because all of the Steam reviews are from users who just got the game and got it for free. That said, from these somewhat biased 52 reviews, it currently has a 92% approval rating, which gives it a “Very Positive” rating. This is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam.

“Seat and serve,” reads an official description of the game on Steam. “Greet customers at the door, choose their seats, and manage their satisfaction. If someone’s too much to handle, you can always give them the boot — literally!”

It is unclear how long the game is, aka how much content it offers. That said, those that want to download it immediately after adding it to their Steam library for free will need to clear 6 GB of space.

