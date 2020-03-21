Tomb Raider and 2 Other Games Are Free for a Limited Time

You can, for a limited time, get Tomb Raider and two other games for free. More specifically, Steam is currently giving away a trio of games for free. One of these games is 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot starring Lara Croft. Developed by Crystal Dynamics and published by Square Enix, the reboot of the iconic treasure hunting action-adventure series was notably one of the best games of 2013. The second free game is Drawful 2, a party game for 3-8 players that debuted back in 2016 via Jackbox Games. Lastly, the third free game is another Lara Croft one, but this time a spin off. In addition to the 2013 reboot, Square Enix and Steam are also giving away Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, the sequel to Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, the first-ever four-player co-op experience featuring the expert tomb raider.

According to Steam, both Tomb Raider games are free to download until March 24. After this date, they will return to their normal price. Meanwhile, Drawful 2 is free until April 11. If you download any of these games during their respective free periods, you can keep them forever. These are free downloads, not free trials.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as watch trailers of each:

Tomb Raider (LINK):

“Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor. Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara’s epic adventure.”

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (LINK):

“Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and the first-ever four-player co-op experience with Lara Croft. Featuring stunning visuals and a brand-new story, players must work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve devious puzzles, and avoid deadly traps. All the while, players will compete for treasure, powerful artifacts, and ultimate bragging rights.”

Drawful 2 (LINK):

“The team behind the hit party games Fibbage, Quiplash, and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2 the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers! Use your phone or tablet to draw funny and challenging things like ‘creepy tiger’ or ‘two moms having a great day.’ Players type in what they think the (probably terrible) drawing really is and then everyone – even an audience of potentially thousands of players – votes on what they think is the correct answer.”