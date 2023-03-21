Steam’s New Top Selling Game Isn’t Even Out Yet

At the moment of publishing, Steam’s top seller is a game that’s not even out until later this week. So far this year, we’ve seen a few games sit atop the Steam Top Sellers chart, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Sons of the Forest, and Dead Space. Right now, the top-selling game is technically Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, however, this is a free-to-play game so it belongs in a different category. The top-selling non-free-to-play game is Resident Evil 4, which is currently beating at an on-sale Modern Warfare 2, Sons of the Forest, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Hogwarts Legacy, and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the top spot. What’s especially impressive about this is the fact that Resident Evil 4 isn’t out until later this week.

For those out of the loop, Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 game of the same name. The original is widely considered one of the greatest games of all time and the remake currently boasts a 93 on Metacritic, so it’s not very surprising to see it racking in pre-orders. Because the game is a single-player experience, it’s unlikely to stay on top of this list for long, but there’s a chance it will dominate the charts for the entirety of this week if it’s already charting on top three days before release.

“Survival is just the beginning. Six years have passed since the biological disaster in Raccoon City. Agent Leon S. Kennedy, one of the survivors of the incident, has been sent to rescue the president’s kidnapped daughter. He tracks her to a secluded European village, where there is something terribly wrong with the locals. And the curtain rises on this story of daring rescue and grueling horror where life and death, terror and catharsis intersect,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Featuring modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics, Resident Evil 4 marks the rebirth of an industry juggernaut. Relive the nightmare that revolutionized survival horror.”

Resident Evil 4 is set to release worldwide on March 24 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It will not be available via any subscription service when it launches, which means you will need to fork over at least $59.99 to play it at release.

“Resident Evil 4 is a game I’ve bought more times than I care to admit, and based on how many systems it’s been ported to and the general community sentiment around it, I’d imagine I’m not alone there,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “A remake of a game with that kind of staying power has the potential to make people a bit anxious, however – what parts will stay, what parts will go, and where things are improved, will it be handled in a way that nostalgia and modernizations are successfully married? Those are all questions Resident Evil fans will soon be able to put to rest because, just like it did with the original game, Capcom has again nailed it with the Resident Evil 4 remake.”