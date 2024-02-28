Major Steam Release Out Today Is 30% Off for Very Limited Time

One of this month's biggest games -- which is out today -- is 30 percent off on Steam right now, but only for a very limited time. The launch deal comes the way of not Steam directly, but Gamesplanet, which has a "Flash" deal for the game on a timer that is running out. Not only that, but because there is a specific amount of Steam keys, it is also only available as supplies last. Meanwhile, the game is available on other platforms, but this deal is restricted to the Steam version of the game. Those on Steam Deck can skip this deal though as there is no information about Steam Deck compatibility on the game's page, suggesting it is either not compatible or at least not fully compatible.

As for the mystery game in question it is Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake from publisher 505 Games and developer Avantgarden SRL. To play the game right now, at launch, you need to fork over $19.99 on other platforms, $15.99 on Steam (thanks to its own 20 percent discount) or you can grab it on Gamesplanet for $13.99, which is the cheapest price point we've seen.

As the name suggests, the game is a remake of 2013 adventure game from Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, which was the freshmen effort of Josef Fares, the creator who would go on to found Hazelight Studios and ship A Way Out in 2018 and It Takes Two in 2021. How good is the remake? Well, on Metacritic it has an 85. Meanwhile, there are no Steam User Reviews available due to the fact it is releasing today.

"Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale filled with discovery, loss, adventure, and mystery," reads an official blurb about the remake on Steam. "With their father suffering from a deadly illness, two brothers must bravely set out to find the "Water of Life," the one cure that can save him. With no option for failure the brothers must rely on each other using their individual skills to protect one another and overcome the obstacles ahead in this unforgettable journey."

