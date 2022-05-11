Steam RPG 100% Free for Limited Time

✖

Over on Steam, an RPG is 100 percent free for a limited time. Alongside a few other genres -- like first-person shooters and strategy games -- the role-playing genre feels at home on PC. Outside of the occasional PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox exclusive, all of the great role-playing games of the last few generations have come to PC and run best on PC. For example, the best place to play The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is on PC, assuming you have the PC to take advantage of what the game offers on the platform. Unfortunately, The Witcher 3 is not available for free on Steam. What is though is "Get In The Car, Loser!".

Described as an "a lesbian road trip RPG" by developer Love Conquers All Games, the title came out back in 2021. On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 84 percent of 247 reviews rating the game positively on the platform. It's not hard to earn a positive rating on Steam with how the rating system works, but nonetheless, it seems those who have played it have enjoyed it.

"A lesbian road trip RPG by the co-creator of Ladykiller in a Bind about fighting for love and justice in the face of indifference, inspired by choice-driven visual novels, and a battle system influenced by classic and modern JRPGs. WILL YOU STAND AND FIGHT IN THE FACE OF EVIL," reads an official pitch of the game.

The title is free until May 24. Once May 24 arrives, the game will become $10. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep and play as little or as much as you want. In other words, this freebie is not locked behind a subscription paywall like many similar free game offers seen via PlayStation Plus, Nintendo Switch Online, etc.

