Steam Makes One of the Best Multiplayer Games Only $0.99

A new Steam sale has made one of the best multiplayer games of all time only $0.99, thanks to a 90 percent discount. Better yet, its predecessor is also 90 percent off, making it $0.99. In other words, you can get two the best games ever released on Steam for a combined $1.98. Both games in question actually come from Valve itself, the company behind Steam. The cherry on top is both games are playable on Steam Deck, though only the sequel has been "Verified" for the handheld machine. The other is simply listed as playable.

The two mystery games in question are Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2. Obviously, only one of the games has proper multiplayer, and it's the latter. However, the former does support co-op. In fact, it's arguably the greatest co-op game ever made. Whether either game holds up in 2024, we don't know. They were released in 2008 and 2009, respectively. So it has been a while.

Left 4 Dead 2: "Set in a modern day survival-horror universe, the co-operative gameplay of L4D casts four 'Survivors' in an epic struggle against hordes of swarming zombies and terrifying "Boss Infected" mutants. The Survivor Co-op Game Mode is played out across four sprawling campaigns, set in urban and rural environments. Each campaign has an over-riding team objective, and is comprised of five large maps. The campaigns link together to tell the story of the Survivor's escape to safety. The team of four Survivors may be comprised of 1 to 4 human players, allowing for single player and multiplayer co-op games."

Left 4 Dead 2: "Left 4 Dead 2 on Xbox 360 is set at roughly the same time as the original just after the outbreak that turned most of the population into various zombie mutants. Players assume the role of 4 new "Survivors," each with their own personality and new dialog. The game leads these "Survivors" through the southeastern region of the US from Savannah, Georgia thru the bayou country, and climaxing in New Orleans' French Quarter."

Both of these games are available at this price point for six more days. In other words, until January 11. After this, both will revert back to their normal price points of $9.99. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, for more Steam coverage, click here.