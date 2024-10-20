One of 2024’s Top Rated Steam Games on Sale for Just $1.33

One of 2024’s top rated Steam games is on sale for just $1.33, with proceeds set to go charity. The deal specifically comes the way of Humble Bundle, who is set to donate the proceeds specifically to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization that addresses food insecurity around the world during and after natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

Because the deal comes via Humble Bundle though, this deal is only available as part of a bundle that requires you to pay $4 for three Steam games, $10 for five Steam games, or $12 for seven Steam games. The cheapest route to the game game is no doubt the $4 bundle route, which effectively means paying $1.33 for each game inside.

One of these three games is Lone Ruin, which is a bit of a toss away, but the other two are quite good and quite popular. One of these is 2017’s Ruiner. And the other game is 2024’s Windowkill.

Developed and self-published by Torcado, Windowkill released back on February 23, 2024, and it is apparently quite good. To this end, it boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review score, thanks a 96 percent approval rating across 1,827 user reviews. With this rating, it is among the highest rated games released on Steam this year.

“Windowkill is a twin-stick shooter, but the game window itself is constantly closing in on you,” reads an official description of the game on Steam, for those unfamiliar with it. “This game is experimental, your screen itself is the play area. Windows move and shift around on your screen as you play.”

Those interested in checking this game out now that it is dirt cheap should expect an experience that can be beaten in about 90 minutes. However, those who want to engage with the side content will want more like seven hours with the game.

Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck who are thinking about checking this out should be warned that the game’s Steam page lists Steam Deck compatibility as “unknown.” It could run perfectly on Steam Deck or not at all, or likely somewhere in-between. Right now though, we don’t know.

For more coverage on Steam — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.