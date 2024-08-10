Steam Bundle Deal Saves You Over $300 by Making 21 Games Less Than $1 Each

For Steam users looking for something new to play this weekend, “free games” is the best thing that you can see on Steam, but “$1 games” isn’t far behind that. Thankfully, there’s a new bundle deal going on right now that offers the latter with 21 different games marked down to just $1 for a limited time. And if you’re planning on picking up multiple games, you can bundle even more together so that the end up being as low as $0.50 per game.

This new Steam deal, like many other bundle offers, comes from Fanatical, a third-party retailer that specializes in these kinds of sales. While some of these bundles make it so that you have to put 10 games or so into a cart before they drop down to $1 each which means that you’re ultimately spending at least $10 to take full advantage of the deal, this one goes the other way by starting at $1 for each game.

If you get five Steam games from Fanatical’s “Build Your Own Summer Bundle” deal, they’re $0.60 each. If you get 10 games, they’re $0.50 each. The deal includes 21 different games in total (technically more than that since some of the “games” are bundles themselves) which means that if you’re utilizing this deal, you can get all 21 games for just under $11. For context, getting all of these at their normal prices would run you about $330 instead.

If that bundle sounds like something you’re interested in, you can check it out here at Fanatical. A preview of each of the 21 games included in the deal can be seen below:

Chasm

“Welcome to Chasm, an action-adventure game in which you play a new recruit undertaking your first mission for the Guildean Kingdom. Thrilled to prove your worth as a knight, you track strange rumors that a mine vital to the Kingdom has been shut down. But what you discover in the mining town is worse than you imagined: The townspeople have disappeared, kidnapped by supernatural creatures emerging from the depths.”

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2

“More than 10 years following their last appearance on games consoles and PC, Asterix and Obelix are back and in better shape than ever! Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 is a superb blend of action and adventure for all ages, with a winning combination of comedy and brawling.”

Dark Deity

“Lead a team of four students in the Brookstead Military Academy, who are shut down on the mysterious orders of King Varic. The ruler of the Kingdom of Delia is preparing to break a millennium-old treaty and Brookstead students make for fine cannon fodder… However, these four soldiers are destined for more than just acting as unwilling meat for another grinder.”

Mordheim: City of the Damned

“The first video game adaptation of Games Workshop’s cult classic tabletop game Mordheim, City of the Damned is set in the Warhammer World’s decimated Empire city. A turn-based tactical game where you lead warbands into bloody and lethal skirmishes. the game blends RPG elements, fast-paced tactical combat and intricate unit customization in a time wrought by chaos and rivalry where only the strongest survive.”

Hands of Necromancy & Devil Daggers Double Pack

“This bundle includes Hands of Necromancy and Devil Daggers. Descend into the depths of hell and master the art of necromancy in this heart-pounding double pack.”

Desolate

“Two years ago Granichny Island became an epicenter of a large-scale disaster of unknown origin. ‘The New Light’ conglomerate covered up this catastrophic event – and now aims to rectify the consequences as much as they can. A massive campaign is underway, during which so-called ‘Volunteers’ – most of whom have never held a weapon in their hands – are sent out onto Granichny. Their mission – to research the paranormal activities of the island, gather information and undertake dangerous tasks, all in hope of amending mistakes of the past. None of them are ready for what comes next.”

The Wild Eight

“The mysterious plane crash was only the beginning. Eight survivors are stranded in the middle of an unforgiving frozen wilderness of Alaska. Don’t let it consume you. Find out the truth. Survive and live to tell the tale of The Wild Eight.”

Telepath Tactics Liberated

“Telepath Tactics Liberated is a strategy RPG that brings together classic tactical gameplay and dynamic battlefields. Create an army of rag-tag freedom fighters and lead them in battle; turn raw recruits into veterans with numerous combat skills before finally leading an elite force into the heart of slaver territory.”

Overloop

“Step into an ethically compromised future where cloning technology has wreaked havoc on humanity – and it’s sort of all YOUR fault! As an employee of nefarious megacorp, Infinity Inc., and the inventor of its Quantic Matter Replication Device (aka the QMRD, aka the cause of the world going to hell in a handbasket), it’s up to you to sort out the mess you helped create.”

Uurnog Uurnlimited

“Uurnog Uurnlimited is a delightfully silly 2D platformer inspired by games like Super Mario Bros. 2, Lyle in Cube Sector, and Dyad. Play single-player or co-op, explore the world through its many mysterious doors, solve puzzles and gather the items and animals needed in your Save Room. Careful though — the Save Room also saves your mistakes (urr nurr!).”

Kathy Rain

“Kathy Rain tells the compelling story of a strong-willed college girl with a knack for detective work (and a Harley) who returns to her hometown after being gone since childhood. Set in the 90’s, Kathy starts investigating a local mystery and the legacy of her recently deceased grandfather.”

The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game

“A small sloth has been haunted for weeks by a mysterious ghost that nobody can seem to track down. There’s a mystery afoot, and the only one who can solve it is the renowned investigator known simply as The Detective. Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog, but this case is a tough fly to catch.”

Grotto

“In Grotto you play as the Soothsayer, a being capable of talking with their stars and telling people what they mean. Your tribe faces tough times and they turn to you for help, so make sure you’re the best possible Soothsayer you possible could be.”

Karma City Police

“Be the new dispatcher at the Karma City Police Station in this narrative-driven pixel adventure. Talk to the victims to discover their needs and fight in a unique pinball-based battle system, as you follow a captivating story with lots of humor and a great soundtrack.”

Monster Slayers

“Developed by Nerdook (Reverse Crawl, Vertical Drop Heroes), Monster Slayers is a complete reimagining of the free web-based hit of the same name, which has been played over 4 million times on gaming portal, Kongregate. A rogue-like deck-building RPG adventure, Monster Slayers uses an innovative card-based battle system and lets you customize a deck to suit your play style. Create a new hero to join the Monster Slayers Guild and choose your path through the perilous Northern Valley as you follow your quest to defeat the legendary Harbinger and become a true Monster Slayer.”

When Ski Lifts Go Wrong

“It’s time to get carried away with the deliriously fun bloody puzzle physic construction game When Ski Lifts Go Wrong; packed full of creative challenges and hysterical disasters! Build chairlifts, gondolas, jumps and ramps to guide your passengers across all of the hazardous levels, whether or not they meet peril is up to you.”

The Town of Light

“The Town of Light is a psychological adventure told in the first person. The story is set in Italy in the first half of the 20th Century in a place that really existed and has been meticulously reconstructed. Exploring and interacting with the environment you will relive the history of the main character through her confused viewpoint and on the basis of your choices, the story will develop in different ways.”

Demon Pit

“Inspired by the fast-paced FPS games of the 1990s, Demon Pit is an intense arcade-style arena shooter. Armed with a series of ranged weapons and a soul grapple, you must fight and out maneuver endless waves of demons in a constantly changing environment. How long can you survive before they rip your flesh and claim your soul?”

Blood and Zombies

“It’s the age of blood, guts, and meat. A zombie virus spread throughout the population, turning millions into ravenous, mutating monsters. Humanity seems to stand on the brink of extinction. That’s where you come in. The world can still be won back through superior firepower. Take charge of the counter-attack, wipe out waves of zombies through seemingly endless nights, and win the Earth back!”

Unity of Command Trilogy Bundle

“This bundle includes Unity of Command: Stalingrad Campaign, Unity of Command – Black Turn DLC, and Unity of Command – Red Turn DLC.”

Pumped BMX Pro

“Pumped BMX Pro puts you back on the seat for another high-adrenaline, fast-paced trickathon where chaining massive combos could put you at the number one spot on the global leaderboards. Pump your way through 60 levels of ever-increasing difficulty, making sure you’re racking up those platinum medals by completing Trick Challenges along the way.”