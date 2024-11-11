Steam Game Goes Free for Limited Time Ahead of New Sequel

A Steam game that has been a hit with players on the PC platform is now free prior to the release of its upcoming sequel. Any given week, it seems that there is a deal across some corner of the internet that can net you a free game on Steam. While many of these offers are typically available on Steam itself, others tend to come from third-party PC marketplaces that sell codes for Steam games. Now, the latest such deal tied to Valve’s marketplace lands in this latter camp and will last for only a few short days.

Over on Fanatical, a new offer has started today that can net users Spirit of the North on Steam at no cost whatsoever. Typically retailing for $19.99, Spirit of the North is now free until November 15th as part of “Fanatical’s Birthday Bash” promotion. The only hoop that users will have to jump through to snag Spirit of the North for themselves is signing up for Fanatical’s newsletter. After doing so, a code for the game on Steam will then be given out freely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally released in 2019, Spirit of the North is a third-person, narrative-driven adventure game where players control a fox that goes on a mystical journey. While Spirit of the North has been met with mixed reviews from critics, those on Steam have been much more fond of the title. Currently, it sits at a “Very Positive” rating on the platform after nearly 4,000 reviews.

As briefly mentioned, the best part of Spirit of the North now being free to own on Steam is that it’s happening before the release of its sequel. Developer Infuse Studio announced Spirit of the North 2 this past year and has since been providing eager fans with routine updates on the forthcoming follow-up. Previously, Spirit of the North 2 was given a 2024 release year, but it’s not known if it will still be arriving in this window. Either way, Spirit of the North now being free will help drum up excitement for the sequel and could garner a whole new audience of players for Infuse Studio.

If you’re intrigued by Spirit of the North and would like to learn more, you can get a look at the game’s official trailer and synopsis below.

Spirit of the North

“Spirit of the North is a single-player third-person adventure game inspired by the breathtaking and mysterious landscapes of Iceland. The story takes root from various pieces of Nordic folklore.

The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breathe in their surroundings to solve various puzzles and speculate the meaning of a lost ancient civilization.

Play as an ordinary red fox whose story becomes entwined with the guardian of the Northern Lights, a female spirit fox. As you journey over the mountains and under red-stained skies, you’ll discover more about your companion and land left in ruin.”