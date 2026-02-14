New Avatar Game Brings Battle For Pandora To Life In A Very Different Way

The world of Pandora can be a truly beautiful place, but as we’ve seen throughout the films, the awe-inspiring beauty of that world can also be extremely dangerous. The battle between the Na’vi and the human colonists has grown to epic scales over the course of the first three films, and has taken some surprising turns along the way. Now, fans can jump into the epic battle of Avatar in a whole new way, as not only is there a new Avatar game, but it’s releasing later this year.

The new Avatar game is titled Avatar: Fight for Pandora, and Maestro Media has created a unique mix of mechanics to bring that fight to life on the tabletop. Avatar: Fight for Pandora mixes asymmetric and lane-battling card game mechanics in a two-player game to decide Pandora’s fate. You’ll choose to play either as the Na’vi or the RDA, and you’ll have a unique experience with whoever you end up choosing.

Avatar: Fight for Pandora Creates A Truly Unique Experience No Matter Which Side You Choose

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

In Avatar: Fight for Pandora, players will either take control of the RGA or one of the Na’vi factions, and each side plays completely differently to better represent their tactics and approaches from the films. If you choose the RDA, you will seek to control Pandora by taking over key locations with focused strikes in order to get the resources you so crave.

If you choose the Na’vi factions, you will instead need to spread their influence across the land in order to galvanize forces and protect the land. For example, the Omatikaya clan has the ability to commune with nature, meaning they can draw from any deck and call upon new Animal allies to help when their Heroes appear. Whichever side you choose, you will need to take control of locations from the films and get to 30 points first, but the unique approach on either side was a main focus for the team.

“Avatar has always been about conflict shaped by values, not just power,” said Javon Frazier, CEO of Maestro Media. “With Avatar: Fight for Pandora, we wanted players to feel that contrast in every decision. The RDA and the Na’vi do not play the same game, and they should not. One side is focused, aggressive, and extractive. The other is adaptive, interconnected, and rooted in the land. The asymmetry is the experience. Every match becomes a tense, strategic story about control, resistance, and what it means to fight for a world worth protecting.”

Avatar: Fight for Pandora will feature 170 Faction Cards and 18 Location Cards to battle over, and games are relatively quick, with a runtime of 20 to 45 minutes. While we’re not sure what is in store for the movie franchise past Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron’s stunning world will now live on in all sorts of media, including Avatar: Fight for Pandora.

Avatar: Fight for Pandora hits later this year.

