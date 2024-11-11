DOOM Eternal Is Completely Free to Download and Keep, But Not For Much Longer

DOOM Eternal is completely free to own in a deal that won’t be lasting much longer. Earlier this year, Bethesda and id Software announced DOOM: The Dark Ages, which is the next entry in the long-running shooter franchise. Set to release in 2025, The Dark Ages will serve as a prequel to both DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal and will feature combat that is more medieval in style. Now, for those who might be interested in The Dark Ages but haven’t played the previous entry, an ongoing offer can have you play it for nothing whatsoever.

As of this moment, DOOM Eternal remains free on Prime Gaming. While not technically “free” to everyone, DOOM Eternal is available at no cost to those who have an Amazon Prime membership. Given just how common it is to have a Prime subscription, this deal is one that tens of millions of people around the globe will be able to take advantage of. Doing so will grant you a code for DOOM Eternal that can then be redeemed on the Microsoft Store for PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of this writing, this deal for DOOM Eternal has been live for about a month, so it’s not necessarily a new offer. The reason it’s worth mentioning once again, though, is because this promotion won’t be active much longer. DOOM Eternal will exit the free games rotation on Prime Gaming in roughly 48-hours on November 13th. After this time, those who failed to grab the game at no cost will be out of luck. As such, if you somehow haven’t snatched up DOOM Eternal yet for yourself, be sure to do so before it’s gone.

DOOM Eternal

“Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity.