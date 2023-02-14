Steam Giving Away 7 Games for Free for Limited Time

Steam users can currently download not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven different games for free courtesy of a brand new and limited-time offer through Fanatical. The deal, which is to celebrate Valentine's Day, is for classic and some not-so-safe-for-work games and requires you to subscribe to the Fanatical newsletter. Luckily, this newsletter is free. Further, there's nothing stopping you from unsubscribing immediately after you claim the offer, but you will need to be subscribed to be eligible. And you also must capitalize on this offer within the next six days as the deal is set to expire after this window of time.

The deal is specifically for the Leisure Suit Larry Retro Bundle, which, as the name gives away, comes with seven different Leisure Suit Larry games: Leisure Suit Larry 1 – In the Land of the Lounge Lizards, Leisure Suit Larry 2 – Looking For Love (In Several Wrong Places), Leisure Suit Larry 3 – Passionate Patti in Pursuit of the Pulsating Pectorals, Leisure Suit Larry 5 – Passionate Patti Does a Little Undercover Work, Leisure Suit Larry 6 – Shape Up Or Slip Out, Leisure Suit Larry 7 – Love for Sail, and Leisure Suit Larry – Magna Cum Laude Uncut and Uncensored.

In order to nab these games for free you will not only need to subscribe to the Fanatical newsletter but leak your Steam account. After doing this, you will get a steam key for each game, however, your Steam account must have made a purchase before and there can only be one bundle per Fanatical account. If you're wondering why the fourth installment in the series is not included, it's because it does not exist, by design. It's supposed to be an in-game joke that it does not exist.

As for the series, it's an adult-themed adventure series from AI Lowe. Over the years, the series has seen a variety of publishers and has managed to sell over 10 million copies, which is decent considering how niche it is. The latest installment -- 2020's Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice -- is not included in the bundle.