Steam's Most Popular New Game Is All About Trombones
One of the most popular new games on Steam this week is associated entirely with trombones. In a time where the hottest titles on Steam happen to be Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and other usual AAA suspects, an indie rhythm game called Trombone Champ has found itself taking the internet by storm. And while this rise of Trombone Champ has mainly been thanks to gameplay clips and memes associated with the title, it seems like the buzz on social media is leading to actual sales.
Within the past day, Twitter has become enamored with Trombone Champ purely because of how goofy the game is. In short, Trombone Champ is a music rhythm game that lets players perform up to 20 classic songs that all feature the loud, obtuse sounds that can only come from a trombone. While Trombone Champ launched just about one week ago, it has only really taken off on Steam within the past couple of days.
Even though it might just seem like Trombone Champ is something that people would find funny on social media and wouldn't think much else of, the game's viral nature is leading to actual purchases. At the time of this writing, Trombone Champ is now the third best-selling piece of software on the entirety of Steam only behind that of the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 and Modern Warfare 2. It even happened to surpass the sales of God of War today, which is greatly impressive considering that the PlayStation-published title is currently discounted.
Essentially, it seems like silly gameplay clips appearing on the internet have catapulted Trombone Champ to a point where developer and publisher Holy Wow is now finding massive success with the game. And considering that Trombone Champ is only going to gain new content in the months to come, it looks like this could end up being one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2022.
If you'd like to see more of Trombone Champ in action, be sure to check out some of the clips attached down below.
Every Song Choice Is Perfect
prevnext
wtf is this game pic.twitter.com/WyG7E9rqh4— Michael Matlock the Trombone Champ (@keyofw) September 21, 2022
Art of the Highest Order
prevnext
GAMES ARE ART pic.twitter.com/n1JNyCBu8a— danny o'dwyer (@dannyodwyer) September 21, 2022
Even the Controls Are Good
prevnext
couldn't resist trying out #TromboneChamp on my #SteamDeck once I saw it. Works great with the gyro controls! pic.twitter.com/BsAXBmA6VU— Michael Ramirez (@mmmmramirez) September 21, 2022
Just as Beethoven Intended
prevnext
I cannot play Trombone Champ with a straight face. pic.twitter.com/wt8Tj2EJpg— Mayene 🍩 (she/her) (@mayenedesign) September 21, 2022
It's Even Relevant to Recent Events!
prevnext
Trombone Champ is not only great fun, it also has a pretty up to date track list 😬 pic.twitter.com/xLRxxztJF5— PoorbandTony 🇬🇧 👾 (@PoorbandTony) September 21, 2022
Trombone Champ Will Make You Feel Patriotic
prevnext
please rise for our national anthem pic.twitter.com/VOp3z382mj— Kam “Trombone Champ” Konek (@TheKamdyman) September 18, 2022
Beautiful Music
prevnext
Go play Trombone Champ #TromboneChamp pic.twitter.com/mDk7y40oMy— jorge mateo's flying helmet (@scottrothman) September 17, 2022
"God Tier"
prevnext
Trombone Champ is literally the only game I wish I had made. It's absolutely out of this world god tier. Fuck.
If you have an respect for life, you will play it, laugh and curse the geniuses behind it. #TromboneChamp pic.twitter.com/F9zlPwOgj9— Liam Edwards ⛳️ CURSED TO GOLF OUT NOW⛳️ (@LiamBME) September 21, 2022
Trombone Champ Is Even Great on Steam Deck
prevnext
Gyro controls may not be the most accurate for Trombone Champ, but they’re definitely the most fun!#TromboneChamp #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/M68I55lFPy— Lawrence Yang (@lawrenceyang) September 21, 2022
It's Simply the Best Game
prev
Trombone Champ is the best game ever made pic.twitter.com/GH58eHGXHV— Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) September 21, 2022