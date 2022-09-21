Steam's Most Popular New Game Is All About Trombones

One of the most popular new games on Steam this week is associated entirely with trombones. In a time where the hottest titles on Steam happen to be Cyberpunk 2077, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and other usual AAA suspects, an indie rhythm game called Trombone Champ has found itself taking the internet by storm. And while this rise of Trombone Champ has mainly been thanks to gameplay clips and memes associated with the title, it seems like the buzz on social media is leading to actual sales.

Within the past day, Twitter has become enamored with Trombone Champ purely because of how goofy the game is. In short, Trombone Champ is a music rhythm game that lets players perform up to 20 classic songs that all feature the loud, obtuse sounds that can only come from a trombone. While Trombone Champ launched just about one week ago, it has only really taken off on Steam within the past couple of days.

Even though it might just seem like Trombone Champ is something that people would find funny on social media and wouldn't think much else of, the game's viral nature is leading to actual purchases. At the time of this writing, Trombone Champ is now the third best-selling piece of software on the entirety of Steam only behind that of the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 and Modern Warfare 2. It even happened to surpass the sales of God of War today, which is greatly impressive considering that the PlayStation-published title is currently discounted.

Essentially, it seems like silly gameplay clips appearing on the internet have catapulted Trombone Champ to a point where developer and publisher Holy Wow is now finding massive success with the game. And considering that Trombone Champ is only going to gain new content in the months to come, it looks like this could end up being one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2022.

If you'd like to see more of Trombone Champ in action, be sure to check out some of the clips attached down below.