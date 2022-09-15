Steam Gets New Top Seller After Monumental Return

A new game on Valve's Steam marketplace has found itself launching to the number one spot (for software) on the Top Sellers chart after a massive return. That game in question happens to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while it's not surprising at any point to see a Call of Duty title selling so well, the reason that this situation is notable is because the franchise hasn't been on Steam in an incredibly long time.

For the first time since 2017, Activision has opted to bring back Call of Duty on PC for Steam with Modern Warfare 2. Following the launch of Call of Duty: WWII, Activision ended up making future installments with Black Ops 4, Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard all exclusive to Battle.net on PC. And while Modern Warfare 2 will still be available to purchase and play through Battle.net, Activision has finally decided to come back to Steam. Based on the game's current sales total, it seems like this was a good decision.

The thing that seemingly prompted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to rocket up the Steam sales chart today is thanks to Activision's Call of Duty Next event. For the first time today, Infinity Ward and Activision showed off multiplayer gameplay footage from Modern Warfare 2 to fans. Previously, we had only seen campaign footage from MW2, but today happened to be the first instance in which the PvP aspect of the game was highlighted. Clearly, a number of users on Steam were thrilled by what they saw as it prompted them to run to the PC platform and buy the game immediately. Given that Modern Warfare 2 doesn't properly release until next month on October 28th, these pre-order sales bode well for the game being a smash-hit once it does arrive.

Are you going to look to play Modern Warfare 2 for yourself via Steam this year? And do you expect that this title will sit atop the Top Sellers chart on Steam for quite a long time? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.