According to Reports, Steam Released 7,672 Games in 2017

2017 was a solid year for game releases, which is good for everyone involved. Unfortunately, there are platform exclusives and the ever present console wars – but at the end of the day – we just want to game. We’ve reflected on both the Xbox and PlayStation sides for 2017, but what about the tried and true Steam on PC? According to the third party client Steam Spy, they made out just fine.

7,672 games were released on Steam in 2017, 21 games per day on average. I will write my usual analysis a bit later this year, still dealing with the relocation and stuff. https://t.co/4oLZp6tFwo — Steam Spy (@Steam_Spy) January 10, 2018

According to Steam Spy, the popular online PC company had quite the list of games released last year with an average of 21 per day. This includes ports and exclusives, indies and AAA platforms. PC gamers definitely had a big year last year, even more so with the rising popularity of Virtual Reality and the growing library for it.

Steam Spy even supplied a helpful graph to break down the previous year in 2016 for comparison while they create an updated version for 2017. For comparison’s sake, these were the Steam games released per year, with 2016 reigning in at 38% total from that year alone:

38% of all Steam games were released in 2016 pic.twitter.com/JiX2pt6JhB — Steam Spy (@Steam_Spy) November 30, 2016

If you thought the last years were impressive – just wait. With the Steam Direct program in place, VR continuing to be a focus for many developers, and gaming at the center of pop culture – those numbers are expected to grow incoming years at an impressive rate. With cross play being more and more of a topic discussion, that could contribute to positive growth as well! For now, however, we write this as we stare guiltily at our backlogs and think back on what a great year it was. We can’t wait to dive into all of the adventures in gaming 2018 will bring!