One of the Best Games of All Time Is Only $1 on Steam

One of the best games of all time is $1 on Steam. Better yet, so its predecessor, which also ranks among of the best games of all time. The former hails from 2011, a year that treated gamers to the likes of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Batman: Arkham City, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, LittleBigPlanet 2, Rayman Origins, Gears of War 3, Super Mario 3D Land, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, Limbo, Dead Space 2, Total War: Shogun 2, L.A. Noire, Mortal Kombat, Pokemon Black and White, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

There were so many great games in 2011 that we could name even more. In fact, the 2011 lineup was so loaded that you didn’t even notice that we didn’t mention Portal 2, which is not just among the best games of 2011, but of all time, as evident by its 95 on Metacritic.

To a slightly lesser degree, the same can also be said about its 2007’s predecessor, Portal. Unlike its successor though, which is literally one of the highest-rated games on Metacritic, the first Portal only has a 90 on Metacritic, which is a great score, but not quite enough to be a part of the best-scoring Metacritic games of all time.

Those who have somehow never played these two classics from Valve can right this wrong for only $2, as each game is currently $0.99 on Steam. Naturally, these deals are only available for a limited time though. More specifically, they are only available until October 17.

Of course, as Valve games both don’t just run on the Steam Deck, but have been “Verified” for the Steam Deck. In other words, Valve ensures they run as intended on the Steam Deck.

With the Holiday season ahead, there is a good chance these games will be discounted again before the end of the year, though it remains to be seen if they will be discounted to $1 again before the end of the year. Both normally run at $10, so this represents a savings of 90 percent.

