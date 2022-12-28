Steam Sale Makes 2022's Most Popular Game Skyrocket Up Top Sellers Chart

What is likely the most popular game of 2022 has found itself skyrocketing up the Steam Top Sellers chart once again thanks to a current sale on the PC platform. Over the past week, Valve has been holding its massive Winter Sale on Steam to close out 2022 and kick-off 2023. As such, there has been a ton of movement on the Top Sellers chart to account for all of these discounts to some of the most notable games on the marketplace. And while this acclaimed title in question hasn't taken back the number one spot on the Top Sellers chart just yet, it might do so very soon.

As of this moment, FromSoftware's Elden Ring has blasted its way back into the top two on Steam's Top Sellers list. Currently, Elden Ring is ranked behind only Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 when it comes to being the most profitable game on Steam. Considering that this is a position that Modern Warfare 2 has continued to hold in near-perpetuity since launching in October 2022, it's not surprising that Activision's latest Call of Duty title continues to hold a small edge over Bandai Namco's open-world RPG.

While Elden Ring has obviously been a massive hit on the Valve platform for nearly the entirety of 2022, in recent weeks and months, it has dropped considerably and, at times, has only barely been among the top 20 best-selling games on Steam. However, as part of the Steam Winter Sale, which lasts until January 5th, Elden Ring has had its price slashed by 30% to now retail for only $41.99. As a result, this promotion seems to have enticed a number of PC players who have been holding out on buying Elden Ring. The fact that FromSoftware's latest action game has also been winning a number of Game of the Year awards, including our own here at ComicBook.com, is likely attributing to this second wind that it is now seeing in terms of sales.

