Steam’s Halloween Sale Is Now Live

Steam’s annual Halloween sale is now live with thousands of games discounted and many of them being perfect fits for the spooky season.

Valve announced on Monday that the Steam Halloween sale was live, but only for a short while. With the sale started on October 29th, it’s only scheduled to run until November 1st when the deals end and are replaced with different discounts that aren’t part of the Halloween sale.

Heading to the Steam page that’s been set up for the Halloween sale will take Steam shoppers to a curated list of the most seasonally appropriate games like Left 4 Dead 2, Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Dead by Daylight, and Vampyr. Zombies, killers, and all manner of supernatural creatures fill up the different categories of games with some of prices discounted by as much as 85 percent. Friday the 13th: The Game is one example of those low prices, a game that normally goes for $39.99 and can now be purchased for just $5.99.

🎃 STEAM HALLOWEEN SALE 🎃 Save big on spooky titles from now ’til November 1st! 🔍 Learn more: //t.co/3uA7CiT8Jt pic.twitter.com/BaFWl04kxP — Steam (@steam_games) October 29, 2018

Not every game has to do with Halloween, but some of the ones on sale do have different seasonal events going on now. Rocket League, for example, is only $11.99 during the sale, a price that gives buyers the full game and all manner of seasonal elements such as the Haunted Hallows event that’s going on now.

Valve divided the main page into several different categories to give shoppers a quick overview of every type of game they could hope to find in the Halloween sale. Top sellers, horror games, virtual reality titles, and free-to-play games can all be found through the sale’s landing page, but it’s by clicking on the “See All Specials” button at the bottom of the page that takes people to the majority of the deals. That page shows a greatly expanded selection of games that players can sort and sift through with titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition headlining the sales. All of the product pages for these games say that their discount promotions end on November 1st as well, the same day that the Halloween sale ends, so even if you’re not in the market for a spooky game, Steam‘s got all kinds of options.

