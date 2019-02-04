Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale Brings Discounts and Bonus Loot

Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale has officially begun with tons of games on sale and a special promotion gone live to give shoppers extra loot.

Announced on Monday, the Lunar New Year Sale is scheduled to last from now until February 11th, so Steam browsers have a full week to take advantage of the discounts. Some of the usual suspects are there on sale like The Wither III: Wild Hunt and Rainbow Six Siege, but there are also a selection of games found through the sale’s event page which highlights some of the best deals on games like Far Cry 5 and Overcooked 2. It also has a whole section focusing on games created by Chinese developers including the free-to-play Ring of Elysium battle royale game.

To accompany the themed event, Steam also has a Lunar New Year Sale Rewards Booth which will be live half a day longer than the sale itself. Scheduled to end on February 12th at 12 p.m. CST, the promotion presents users who sign into their accounts with red envelopes which have tokens inside them. These tokens in turn can then be used to acquire different Lunar New Year Loot items included Year of the Pig emotes, new profile backgrounds, and even a $5 discount coupon for a user’s next purchase.

🐷 Happy Year of the Pig! The Lunar New Year Sale is here, bringing big savings on thousands of games across Steam! 🎇 Lunar New Year Sale: //t.co/sLQQpbKK6U#SteamDeals pic.twitter.com/cuInj3H9cp — Steam (@steam_games) February 4, 2019

“Your tokens can be redeemed for a variety of different items including discounts, special profiles, badges and more!” Steam‘s announcement said. “Additional tokens can be rewarded by purchasing games during the sale.”

The first few tokens are free, but to get more of them, shoppers will have to purchase games. Tokens awarded for free to start with are determined based on the past purchases made by an account, so those who’ve spent a lot on Steam probably won’t have a problem reaching the 15,000-token cost of the $5 coupon. For anyone who’s not at that point yet though, they’ll get 100 more tokens for every $1 spent during the promotion, a deal that works out well for anyone who was already planning on emptying their wallets for the Steam sale anyway.

Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale is live now and is scheduled to end on February 11th. The tokens will disappear when the event ends though, so be sure to redeem them before the end of the promotion.