Steam Next Fest’s Most Popular Demos Ranked by Player Numbers

With the ongoing Steam Next Fest, players have been able to get a glimpse into the next chapter of the gaming industry, with over 4,000 demos of the most anticipated upcoming games on the PC platform. A vast majority of these demos come from rising development studios, which is a testament to Valve’s overall goal to shine a light on independent teams and projects. With this being said, there are a few of these demos that are leaving quite the impression on Steam users during this week-long celebration, with some even crossing over 200,000 players. From games like Mecha Break to Bongo Cat, here are some of the key standouts during the February Steam Next Fest event.

While many might gravitate toward the most popular demos, now is a great time to check out anything on Steam that you see is interesting. Steam Next Fest is made to bring a spotlight on what is to come from the industry, so make sure to play as much as you can.

Mecha BREAK has hosted over 300,000 players on Steam within the last 48 hours.

Without further ado, here are Steam Next Fest’s most popular demos so far:

Mecha BREAK Demo – 317,522 players

Fellowship Demo – 16,721 players

RoadCraft Demo – 12,599 players

Gothic 1 Remake – Demo (Nyras Prologue) – 10,222 players

The First Berserker: Khazan Demo – 4,439 players

Bongo Cat Demo – 3,886 players

Solarpunk Demo – 3,728 players

To start, fans have been mechanically inclined to play the Mecha BREAK demo after seeing its Game Mode trailer at The Game Awards in December. Hitting a peak of over 315,000 players, no other title has yet to hit this level of activity, making this multiplayer mech shooter game the one to watch for. Amazing Seasun Games have crafted an experience where you can customize your mech and battle against colossal war machines in high-octane ground and aerial combat.

With over 10,000 players, Fellowship, RoadCraft, and Gothic 1 Remake are coming in quite strong with Steam users. If you go to try these titles out, you’ll know exactly why. Chief Rebel’s Fellowship is a multiplayer online dungeon adventure (MODA) that thrives within its fantasy world of endless bosses and its emphasis on team strategy and cooperation. Saber Interactive’s RoadCraft is a physics-based automobile simulation game that takes place on a construction site, which is your toolbox to rebuild roads and bridges damaged by weather. Alkimia Interactive’s Gothic 1 Remake marks the return of the cult classic action RPG from 2001 that brings players to the Valley of the Mines, an open world filled with creatures, fellow travelers, and much more.

Rounding out the group are The First Berserker: Khazan, Bongo Cat, and Solarpunk, which are reeling in thousands of players this week. Many might have already heard of Neople’s hardcore action RPG Khazan, as the game recently released a demo on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, which was a hit among Soulslike fans who crave the adrenaline rush derived from fast-paced gameplay. On the opposite side of the spectrum comes Macel Zurawka’s Bongo Cat, which is based on the popular internet meme. In this casual simulation title, you must help Bongo Cat get more hats. To round this out, Solarpunk is a survival farming simulation game set across a world of floating islands that you (and your friends) can explore to gather items to construct buildings, grow food, and craft gadgets.

All in all, these titles have left an impression on Steam users and are the best look at what’s to come from the gaming industry. If there are any that you would like to shout out, let us know in the comments section below!

[H/T Steamdb]