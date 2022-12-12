Steam Brings Back Removed Game, Another Potentially Returning Soon

Steam and Ubisoft have brought back a previously delisted game and it looks like it's about to bring back another. The latter is perhaps the more significant of the pair of games, and it's Watch Dogs: Legion. At the moment of publishing, the Watch Dogs games has not been added back to Steam, however, today Ubisoft randomly launched a sale for the series on the platform. When you consider Ubisoft has gradually been bringing its PC games locked behind UPlay to Steam, this is more noteworthy than normal. The sale runs until December 19, so it could happen this week. That said, it hasn't happened yet. What has happened is that Anno 1800 has been brought back.

A city-builder meets real-time strategy, Anno 1800 debuted back in 2019 via developer Blue Byte and publisher Ubisoft to an 81 on Metacritic. At one point, the game was on Steam, but then removed, and now it's back and discounted 67 percent, which knocks the game down from $59.99 to $19.80.

"Anno 1800 – Lead the Industrial Revolution! Welcome to the dawn of the Industrial Age. The path you choose will define your world. Are you an innovator or an exploiter? A conqueror or a liberator? How the world remembers your name is up to you," reads an official blurb about the game. "In Anno 1800, players will take charge of their own fortune as they navigate the rapidly evolving technological landscape and malicious political arena of the 19th century in their quest to build an empire that will reach from the smog-filled cities of Europe to the teeming jungles of South America. Combining beloved features with innovative gameplay, Anno 1800 is the beginning of a new era for the Anno franchise as players leave their mark on a crucial moment in human history."

Alongside the restored Steam page, the game's Steam reviews have also been restored. The game currently boasts a "Very Positive" User Review with 80 percent of over 4,1000 reviews rating the game positively. This loosely lines up with its Metacritic score.