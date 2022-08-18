Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.

Developer Triternion announced this week that after years of requests, Mordhau will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One at an undetermined date in the future. This reveal was made via a new trailer that showed off some brief footage of what the console versions of the game will have in store. In a general sense, Triternion offered up very little details about these PlayStation and Xbox ports of Mordhau and merely said that they're "coming soon."

You can find the reveal trailer for yourself as follows:

First released back in 2019, Mordhau quickly found a fair amount of success on Steam due to its unique combat mechanics and hectic battlefields. Since that time, Triternion has continued to update Mordhau on a frequent basis. And while the game doesn't have the same number of players that it did back at launch, it continues to boast a consistent audience that helps keep it relevant on PC.

Additionally, you can learn more about Mordhau thanks to the game's description courtesy of Triternion down below.

"Mordhau is a medieval first & third person multiplayer slasher. Enter a hectic battlefield of up to 80 players as a mercenary in a fictional, but realistic world, where you will get to experience the brutal and satisfying melee combat that will have you always coming back for more."

Features: