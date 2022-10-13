Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users

Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.

Available to download right now, this new version of Steam for mobile platforms has been changed in nearly every way. Not only does the app feature a new look, but it also allows for greater customization. Additionally, users can also now sign in to their accounts via a QR code, which bypasses the need to enter a username and password.

Although many will likely still use Steam more often than not via the desktop app, it's great to see that Valve is now looking to improve the user experience on mobile as well. These upgrades only continue to verify why so many PC users have made Steam their platform of choice since the service was first released nearly two decades ago.

If you'd like a full breakdown of what's now included with the Steam app, you can find the full list courtesy of Valve below.