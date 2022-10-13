Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users
Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.
Available to download right now, this new version of Steam for mobile platforms has been changed in nearly every way. Not only does the app feature a new look, but it also allows for greater customization. Additionally, users can also now sign in to their accounts via a QR code, which bypasses the need to enter a username and password.
Although many will likely still use Steam more often than not via the desktop app, it's great to see that Valve is now looking to improve the user experience on mobile as well. These upgrades only continue to verify why so many PC users have made Steam their platform of choice since the service was first released nearly two decades ago.
If you'd like a full breakdown of what's now included with the Steam app, you can find the full list courtesy of Valve below.
- Two-factor authentication to ensure you're the only one with access to your account
- QR code sign in – Scan a QR code to sign into Steam instead of entering a password or…
- Sign in confirmation – Confirm your regular Steam sign ins with simple "approve" or "deny"
- Authorized Devices – Manage access to the devices your account has signed in
- Easy access to the Store, Community, News, etc from wherever you are
- Your Library with access to your game content, discussions, guides, support, and more
- Remote download of games and updates on your PC, managed from your phone
- Customizable Steam notifications: wishlist, sales, comments, trades, discussions, friend requests, and more
- Trade and Market confirmations – to ensure items don't leave your account without your approval
- An improved Store browsing experience for mobile screens
- Support for using multiple Steam accounts in the app
- Customizable tabs