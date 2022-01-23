Steam Sets Yet Another Concurrent User Record

Once again, Valve’s digital distribution platform Steam has set a new record for concurrent users. The platform passed 29 million users to hit an all-time peak of 29,198,370, according to Steam’s public page with such metrics. This isn’t even the first time that Steam has managed to set a new concurrent user record this month, but given the circumstances of this weekend specifically, it seems like this one might hold for a bit longer.

It’s first worth noting that third-party site SteamDB actually registers the new all-time peak as 29,201,174. How and why there is a discrepancy between it and the official public numbers is unclear, but the data largely still tells the same tale. The number of concurrent users seems to have spiked so high thanks in large part to PUBG: Battlegrounds going free to play and the surprise release of the free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Broadly speaking, in terms of what folks are actually playing on Steam at the moment, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive remains on top of the group with 902,702 current players as of writing. Just below, and per usual, is Dota 2 with a 300,000 drop to the aforementioned PUBG: Battlegrounds below that. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel follows PUBG: Battlegrounds with another significant drop. The typical gang of popular video games follows with Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Rust, Monster Hunter Rise, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Football Manager 2022 rounding out the current top 10 in order.

As noted above, the new concurrent user record for Steam is set at 29,198,370 according to Steam’s public metrics. It had been set at 28,230,661 until today, though that number was only reached earlier this month and a previous record was set the weekend before that. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Steam more broadly right here.

What do you think about Steam seemingly breaking records for concurrent users every other week? Have you been playing around with Steam yourself this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!