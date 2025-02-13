Valve Lays Out Steam Sale Schedule for the Rest of the Year

If there’s one thing PC gamers look forward to, it’s a Steam sale. These big events such as the current Steam Couch Co-Op Fest sale often include deep discounts on a massive catalog of popular games, and they’re a great opportunity to stock up the gaming library without going broke. Because they usually have specific themes, it’s also a great chance for gamers to find new titles in their preferred genre or style of game. The schedule can be a bit tricky to keep up with, though, which is why it’s exciting that Valve has released the full schedule of themed sales for 2025.

Some Steam events are bigger than others, such as the massively popular Steam Next Fest, when many indie games debut their latest demos. Others have more niche themes depending on their sponsors, but there’s almost always a few games worth checking out in that discount tab. 2025 looks to be a stacked year with a massive lineup of Steam sales on the way. For those gamers who already have a concerning backlog in their Steam libraries, get ready to add a few more.

Every Confirmed Steam Sale & Event in 2025

Here’s a look at what 2025 has in store for Steam sales and events, according to the recent post from Valve.

Real-Time Strategy Fest: January 20th – 27th

Idler Fest: February 3rd –10th

Couch Co-Op Fest: February 10th –17th

Steam Next Fest – February 2025 Edition: February 24th – March 3rd

Visual Novel Fest: March 3rd – 10th

2025 Steam Spring Sale: March 13th – 20th

City Builder & Colony Sim Fest: March 24th – 31st

Sokoban Fest: April 21st – 28th

Wargames Fest: April 28th – May 5th

Creature Collector Fest: May 12th – May 19th

Zombies vs. Vampires Fest: May 26th – June 2nd

Steam Next Fest – June 2025 Edition: June 9th – 16th

Fishing Fest: June 16th – 23rd

2025 Steam Summer Sale: June 26th – July 10th

Automation Fest: July 14th – July 21st

Racing Fest: July 28th – August 4th

4X Fest: August 11th – August 18th

Third Person Shooter (TPS) Fest: August 25th – September 1st

Political Sim Fest: September 8th – September 15th

2025 Steam Autumn Sale: September 29th – October 6th

Steam Next Fest – October 2025 Edition: October 13th – October 20th

Steam Scream 4: October 27th – November 3rd

Animal Fest: November 10th – November 17th

Sports Fest: December 8th – December 15th

2025 Steam Winter Sale: December 18th – January 5th, 2026

From cozy gamers obsessed with fishing mechanics to racing fans, the 2025 Steam sale schedule has a theme for just about anyone. For those looking to add just a few dates to the calendar, those Steam Next Fest events tend to be the biggest opportunity to find out about new and upcoming games. They’re definitely showcases to look forward to, though they tend to focus more on demos than on discounts. Otherwise, the themes can be a great guide for which sales are most likely to fit within a gamer’s specific preferences.

When each Steam event or sale goes live, there will be a dedicated page on Steam where players can browse the list of games. The catalog also includes helpful filters to further whittle down the list and sort out featured games from those that are actually on sale. Many events also include developer livestreams of specific games, so players can tune in to see which titles might be of particular interest.

