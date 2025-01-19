Steam’s Best Game of 2025 So Far Gets Steam Deck Verified Before Release

The biggest game that is set to arrive on Steam so far in 2025 has officially become Steam Deck verified before its launch. For the most part, January has been pretty slow for new releases on Steam. Outside of a couple of new games like Freedom Wars Remastered, Tales of Graces f Remastered, and Dynasty Warriors: Origins, little else has arrived to this point in the new year. Fortunately, that won’t remain true for much longer as Steam Deck owners will soon be able to play one of the best games of 2024 on the PC handheld.

Announced on social media, publisher Square Enix revealed recently that the PC port of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be compatible with Steam Deck upon its arrival. Set to drop later this week on January 23rd, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, which itself hit Steam back in 2022. FFVII Rebirth was one of the best-reviewed games of 2024 upon its initial release on PS5, which means that it’s easily the biggest title to hit Steam so far this year.

What’s great about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth being able to run on Steam Deck is that the game’s format is well-suited to a handheld. Given that Rebirth is an open-world title with countless dozens (or hundreds) of hours worth of content to explore and experience, its compatibility on Steam Deck will allow players to knock out various quests and other missions while on-the-go. It’s also quite the feat to have Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on Steam Deck given how cutting-edge the game’s visuals are. Let’s just hope it performs well on the hardware without any major issues.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

About: “After escaping from the dystopian city of Midgar, Cloud and his friends set out on a journey across the planet. New adventures await in a vibrant and vast world – sprint across grassy plains on a Chocobo and explore expansive environments.

As the party searches for Sephiroth, you will explore the beautiful, expansive regions of the world and open up new areas to discover. Dig deeper into the world of Final Fantasy VII with rewarding side content and mini-games, plus various unique forms of transportation to navigate the world.

Combine strategic thinking with thrilling action combat alongside your comrades, including newly added characters. Deepen their relationships to unleash powerful team-based combos.

In this standalone adventure for fans and newcomers, Cloud and his comrades venture across the planet, their fates unwritten, making each step outside the dystopian city of Midgar fresh and mysterious.”