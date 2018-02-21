Steam Sale Weekly Highlights: ARK, Shadow of Mordor, and More

Every week, Steam hosts a highlighted sale showcasing a few desired titles for a much lower cost. For those PC gamers in our community, it’s nice seeing what deals are out there to grow that gaming library, and relieving the heavy burden known as a thicker wallet. You’re welcome.

This week’s deals includes the popular dinosaur survival game ARK: Survival Evolved, several adventures in Middle-Earth, and more. A little cyberpunk, a little LEGO, a lot of savings so let’s dive right in and see if we can save you some cash this week to prepare for that epic gaming weekend ahead.

ARK: Survival Evolved

As a man or woman stranded naked, freezing and starving on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, harvest resources, craft items, grow crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements. Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame & breed the leviathan dinosaurs and other primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape!

Create a Tribe and add your friends to it, and all your tames can be commanded by and allied to anyone in your Tribe. Your Tribe will also be able to respawn at any of your home spawn points. Promote members to Tribe Admins to reduce the burden of management. Distribute key items and pass-codes to provide access your shared village!

Ruiner

RUINER is a brutal action shooter set in the year 2091 in the cyber metropolis Rengkok. A wired psychopath lashes out against a corrupt system to uncover the truth and retrieve his kidnapped brother under the guidance of a secretive hacker friend. Combine preternatural reflexes, augmented tools, and the arsenal of fallen foes to tear down and dismantle the corporate titans of virtuality dealers at HEAVEN.

Sophisticated & Brutal Combat: RUINER features lightning fast combat that requires a delicate balance of overwhelming, brute force, and elegant strikes to overcome all manner of savage opponents. Blast through crowds or slow down time and hand select your points of attack before unleashing a storm of violence on the battlefield.

Cyberpunk Inspired Arsenal: Equip all manner of high-tech firearms and melee weapons to ruin all that oppose you. Employ state of the art gadgets like energy shield, dash augmentations, and the switch gun stun or hack the opposition onto your side of the fight.

Story-Driven Action: Violent confrontation is a means to an end and trust is a devalued currency in Rengkok as you navigate a senseless world with the help of a mysterious hacker friend.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY

You are Talion, a Ranger of the Black Gate, keeping watch over Mordor which has remained undisturbed for ages. In the blink of an eye, everything is taken from you – your friends, your family, and even your own life. Resurrected by a vengeful spirit, you must now embark on a relentless vendetta against those who have wronged you. Fight through Mordor and uncover the truth of the spirit that compels you, discover the origins of the Rings of Power, build your legend and ultimately confront the evil of Sauron in this new chronicle in Middle-earth.

LEGO: The Hobbit

Reclaim the Lost Kingdom brick by brick! Join Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf, Thorin and his company of Dwarves in an epic adventure across Middle-earth to recapture the Lonely Mountain in the most expansive LEGO game to date.

• Battle ravenous Trolls, dangerous Orcs and many more!

• Combine the Dwarves’ unique abilities to solve puzzles – often with hilarious results!

• Explore iconic locations in Middle-earth, from the Shire to Goblin-town and beyond.

There are other great titles available now, you can check out everything discounted this week right here over on Steam! Stay tuned for even more ways to save! You can also check out this amazing Humble Bundle going on now while you’re browsing!