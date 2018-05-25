Steam “Spring Cleaning” Event Now Live, Including New Free-to-Play Weekend

So … no, it’s not the Steam Summer Sale but Valve’s Spring Cleaning Event going on now is a fantastic way for PC players to get back in touch with their gaming library and finally tackle that looming backlog!

“Dust off that library of games and uncover something new, during the Steam Spring Cleaning Event!Earn a new badge for your Steam profile by playing selected games already in your Steam library, or by trying out something new from an assortment of games with a great history on Steam available for free this weekend!”

The event is only going on from now until the 28th, so let’s get started on what you need to do to earn some loot!

How it works:

Choose a Task or a Project Tasks are daily, Projects are a one-time only deal

Play a specific game Go through that backlog and find a qualifying that that’s on the Spring Cleaning list

Earn Trophies and a new Profile Badge “Earn five trophies to unlock a unique profile badge. Level it up by completing more tasks and unlocking even more trophies.”



There are also quite a few title available to play for free this weekend, making it even easier to accomplish this task! There’s also a randomizer that helps players that might not know what they even want to play, making it easier to join in on the fun.

Free games to try:

Want to give something a try that’s not already in your gaming library? There are a few games this weekend that are available to try out for free in order to rank that badge up a little bit while also trying out a different title.

The below games are completely free to play during this event:

Dead by Daylight

Cities Skylines

Don’t Starve Together

Dirt 4

Left 4 Dead 2

Tyranny

Borderlands 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Castle Crashers

Personally, you can’t go wrong with Borderlands 2. It’s a fun shooter that can be played with others with a classic comic feel to it. Pair that with the hilarious dialogue and even more hilarious characters – it’s an awesome title to try out if you haven’t already!

Projects to take on:

The Projects that help earn that trophy only need to be done nonce to earn them. Get that, and you’re closer to that Trophy and that spiffy new Player Badge by the end of the Spring Cleaning event: