Steam Permanently Delists "Very Positive" Game

Steam plays host to a massive number of games, and some of them are a bit better than others. The platform's review system makes it a bit easier to tell what's good and what's not, but unfortunately, one of the platform's "very positive" games has been removed from sale. The title in question is Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1. On Strong Bad's Steam page, developer Telltale Games revealed that it has lost the IP rights, preventing new sales, though existing owners will still be able to download all of the episodes.

"Unfortunately, we can no longer support Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People. We no longer have the rights to the IP and so we can no longer sell or support the game series," the statement from Telltale reads. "So, whether you've had a dance party with The Cheat or you poked fun at Homestar Runner, you can still download all your episodes from the PC digital storefronts where you bought the game."

This kind of thing is all too common when it comes to licensed games. The reality is that licensing deals don't last forever, and eventually these games end up delisted as they expire. As a result, some games can be lost to time. We have seen some seemingly lost licensed games given a second chance at life, as was the case with Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, but whether that will end up being the case for Strong Bad remains to be seen.

Unfortunately, it does not seem that potential buyers were given advanced warning that Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People: Season 1 would no longer be offered. The game is simply gone now, so fans interested in playing it are out of luck. The game was released all the way back in 2008, so hopefully those interested in the game took advantage while it was available!

