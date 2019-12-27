Steam Reveals the Top-Selling Games of 2019

While everyone else is sharing their best-of lists for 2019 to round out the year and the decade, Valve went ahead and shared its own list of which games were the best ones to play this year. While most of these other lists are fueled by personal preferences and experiences, Valve has Steam data backing its lists up to show which games sold best throughout the year. Some of them are also on sale now, so if there’s one in the lineup you haven’t played, now might be the time to try it.

Steam’s Best of 2019 page includes a few different categories if you’re browsing for some popular games. It’s got sections for virtual reality games and projects that moved out of early access and into big successes, but the Top Sellers category does the best job of encompassing all of these to show which games you should add to your backlog before we move into the new year.

Below is the list of games from Steam that achieved the best-selling “Platinum” rank in 2019. The list follows the order that Steam has them in on the site, though there wasn’t any information provided to show what the actual numbers are behind these games’ successes. The ranking was generated by gross revenue earned during the year, so that’s why you may see a free-to-play game or a cheap classic on the list.

Steam’s Best-Sellers from 2019

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Destiny 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Dota 2

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Monster Hunter World

Grand Theft Auto 5

Rainbow Six Siege

Warframe

Civilization VI

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Today we’re looking back at The Best of 2019 on Steam! ⭐️ Check out the top-selling & most-played games of the year:https://t.co/m0iWdFSU9x — Steam (@Steam) December 26, 2019

Other games that didn’t quite make the cut into the Platinum rank shouldn’t be too surprising to see just outside of that tier. Games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Resident Evil 2, and Mordhau all stood their ground amid a busy year. Along with Grand Theft Auto 5, other classics also stuck around such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and the Halo franchise with the release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The full list of all of Steam’s best games from 2019 can be seen here.