The best video game trilogy is only $6 on Steam right now, which means $2 per game. This is thanks to a 90% discount that is only live until March 19. After this, the trilogy will revert to its normal price point of $60. Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck whose interest has been piqued will be relieved to know the entire trilogy is playable on Steam Deck, but it is not verified for the Valve handheld.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, what the best trilogy in video games is up for debate. Names often thrown around include The Witcher, Uncharted, Dark Souls, Halo, Gears of War, Batman: Arkham, God of War, BioShock, and the Ezio Assassin’s Creed games. These are all good shouts, and there are a couple of others not included that are sometimes thrown around; however, the most common shout is the Mass Effect series. Those who have never experienced this sci-fi RPG series can now remedy this for just $6 because EA and BioWare have discounted the Mass Effect Legendary Edition to this price point. For those that do not know, this is the 2021-released collection that features remasters of all three games and packages together all of the DLC as well. It is the best way to experience the great PS3 and Xbox 360-era trilogy.

The Best Trilogy in Video Games

Play video

Mass Effect debuted in 2007 with a game of the same name from BioWare and EA. Upon release, it earned a 91 on Metacritic. Three years later, the series returned in 2010 with Mass Effect 2. This is when the series peaked, as evidenced by Mass Effect 2‘s 96 on Metacritic, which makes it one of the highest-rated games of all time. To this end, it is often cited as the greatest RPG ever made. Then the trilogy was capped in 2012 with the release of Mass Effect 3, which earned a 93 on Metacritic.

It is worth noting that 2017’s Mass Effect Andromeda is not included in this collection, and for the better, as it is nowhere near the quality of the trilogy. That said, with a new game on the way, now is a great time to jump into the trilogy and experience the best sci-fi gaming has to offer.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.