Steam Weekend Sale Offers Final Fantasy, DC Games, and More for Cheap

This weekend's sale brings a lot of good news for DC comics fans, with up to 75% off of games based off of that incredibly expansive universe. The Dirt franchise is also up to 80% off, with a few other hit titles thrown in there. Let's get started!

This weekend’s sale brings a lot of good news for DC comics fans, with up to 75% off of games based off of that incredibly expansive universe. The Dirt franchise is also up to 80% off, with a few other hit titles thrown in there. Let’s get started!

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – 46% Off

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a new three part; standalone adventure set three years before the first game in the BAFTA award-winning franchise.

You play as sixteen-year old Chloe Price who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel learns a secret about her family that threatens to destroy her world, it is her newfound friendship with Chloe that gives her the strength to carry on. No longer alone the girls must confront each other’s demons and together, find a way to overcome them.

KEY FEATURES:

Choice and consequence driven narrative adventure

Multiple endings depending on the choices you make

‘Backtalk’ – A risk/reward conversation mode that allows Chloe to use her barbed tongue to provoke or get her way

Make your mark on the world with witty tags and drawings

Choose Chloe’s outfit and see how people react to your look

Distinct Licensed indie soundtrack & original score by Daughter

Rainbow Six Siege – $14.99

Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.

Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry. On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls. Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.

Choose from dozens of highly trained, Special Forces operators from around the world. Deploy the latest technology to track enemy movement. Shatter walls to open new lines of fire. Breach ceilings and floors to create new access points. Employ every weapon and gadget from your deadly arsenal to locate, manipulate and destroy your enemies and the environment around them.

Experience new strategies and tactics as Rainbow Six Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps. Evolve alongside the ever-changing landscape with your friends and become the most experienced and dangerous operators out there.

DC Game Deals, Up to 75% Off

There are tons of DC games on sale right now! Whether you’re looking for an awesome fighter, or wanting to settle in to a more narrative role, there quite a few options for those that like to delve into the darker side of comics:

Injustice 2 – 50% off Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition – 30% off

Batman: Arkham Knight – 66% off Premium Edition – 75% off

Batman: Arkham VR – 50% off

Batman: Arkham City GOTY – 75% off

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY – 75% off

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate – 75% off

LEGO Batman Trilogy – 66% off LEGO Batman – 75% off LEGO Batman 2 – 75% off LEGO Batman 3 – 75% off

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – 75% off

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure – 75% off

Batman: Arkham Origins – 75% off

World of Final Fantasy – 50% Off

CAPTURE, CUSTOMISE AND EVOLVE! Embark on a magical journey with siblings Reynn and Lann as they explore the vast land of Grymoire to rediscover their past and save the future. With charming and stylised visuals, players will capture, customise and evolve iconic creatures by stacking them to form adorable yet strategic monster towers. The memorable legends of Final Fantasy come to life in this imaginative, colourful world as an epic story fit for the smallest of heroes unfolds.

Key Features: