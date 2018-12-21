Steam Winter Sale 2018 Now Live

Get those wallets ready, PC gamers, because the Steam WinterSale is now live and just in time for the holidays! Whether you’re into shooters, or looking for a more fantastical tale, there are plenty of tiles to choose from starting now and running until January 3rd!

Whether you are buying for yourself, or getting some last minute holiday shopping in, there are quite a few titles we have to recommend! With Assassin’s Creed Odyssey receiving an incredible reception for its reinvented story and style, you can take a trip down memory lane back to where it all began because the entire franchise is up to 67% off!

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is also a huge personal favorite of mine! This RPG is dark, twisted, and will test your skills as a player! It’s also a whopping 70% off! Or go the pure science route with some of the most hilarious NPC lines you’ll ever here with Portal 2 being only 2 bucks!

LEGO: DC Super Villains, Yakuza 0, Xcom 2: War of the Chosen, Pathfinder Kingmaker, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, and tons more are on sale! Plus, a Steam Giftcard also makes a great stocking stuffer if you wanted to go that route too for a holiday gift idea!

There are TONS of more deals out there from every sort of gaming genre! To check out what else is on sale, mosey on over to Steam here to see even more great savings!

With so many incredible games that have yet to come, and quite a few that made a huge impact earlier this year, what sort of titles are you hoping to score some big savings on? Are you looking for an epic haul or searching more for a gift for others? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us all of your PC gaming hopes and dreams, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy for even more game-age!