SteamWorld Dig 2 Burrows Its Way To Nintendo 3DS Next Week

The Nintendo Switch has seen a plethora of indie hits since its release last March, but one game that players keep coming back to is SteamWorld Dig 2, the long-awaited follow-up to the original adventure. The sequel expands upon the first in so many ways, while delivering a whole new level of fun that made it an instant success.

So it makes sense, then, to bring that fun to another platform. Image & Form, the studio behind the game, has announced that it will make its way to Nintendo 3DS next Thursday, February 22. The game is expected to sell for $19.99, and will release digitally through the eShop.

“We’ve kept quiet on purpose about one platform…because it’s very special to us,” noted Brjann Sigurgeirsson, CEO of the studio, about the game’s release on 3DS. “It’s the hardware that put us on the map with the original game, and now that we’ve come full circle, we couldn’t be more proud.”

The original game first launched as a 3DS exclusive over four years ago, before the company opted to introduce it to new platforms, where it began to grow its own community.

SteamWorld Dig 2 is expected to run very smoothly on the 3DS, just as it does on the Switch, as the team is aiming for a 60 frames per second performance on the handheld. “It runs like a charm, even on the earliest iterations of the hardware.”

Rising Star Games is already hard at work on physical versions of SteamWorld Dig 2 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, but it didn’t immediately respond when asked about a possible physical version for 3DS. More than likely, it wants to get those other versions out first, and then circle back around to that platform.

If you don’t want to wait that long for SteamWorld Dig 2, you can check it out for Nintendo Switch now, as well as PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PC. But if you still have the 3DS and want a top-notch game that you can take on the go with you, definitely hold out for that version. It sounds like it’ll be worth every penny.