Stellar Blade Fans Surprised With New Update for PS5 and PC

Hack and slash action adventure game Stellar Blade just dropped a surprising double update for its PC and PS5 versions. Players on PlayStation 5 will be upgraded to version 1.013, while PC gamers will update to patch 1.3.0 of their game. Following its full release on Steam in June, the majority of these Stellar Blade patches address issues that persisted after the game’s official launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Both the PC and PS5 versions share different fixes in the patch, but some fixes are specific to each version. The shared patch note items include:

Improved Photo Mode so that when selecting a logo, the logo control indicator is now displayed.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to exit the shop after purchasing the ‘Polarized Sunglasses’ from Clyde’s shop.

Fixed an issue where Eve’s hair would not appear during the final Elder Naytiba cutscene when wearing the ‘Fluffy Bear’ or ‘Pink Bear’ outfits.

Fixed an issue where Eve’s final Korean voice-over line was cut off during the ‘Lost Items from Heaven’ conversation with Clyde in the Great Desert.

Fixed an issue where Eve’s arm would occasionally appear unnatural in Photo Mode when wearing the ‘Black Pearl’ or ‘Red Pearl’ outfits.

In addition to these shared changes, the Stellar Blade 1.3.0 update for the Steam version had these exclusive fixes:

When using FSR upscaler, restarting the game is now required to enable frame generation.

Fixed an issue where the Fusion Weapon was not visible when beginning the fight against the Airborne Squad after defeating Providence.

Fixed an issue where using the numpad on the keyboard to trigger skills in the Training Room caused the training system to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where, when fishing for the ‘Betta’ fish with mouse and keyboard, the gray striped pattern of the progress bar would obscure the reel-in progress bar.

Fixed an issue where, when using the ‘Stinger’, target lock-on would not function correctly under specific input conditions.

Fixed an issue where the zoom function in the Hair Salon menu would not respond to controller or keyboard input.

Fixed an issue where dialogue would occasionally not display after interacting with Adam in the Eidos 9 Atelier.

Fixed an issue where Dororong would occasionally not appear during their introduction scene in Xion.

Fixed an issue where newly unlocked items would not immediately appear after increasing shop affinity level.

Improved the save timestamp system so that time since last save is now accurately displayed based on successful saves, rather than attempted saves.

Enhanced the save failure message by changing it to yellow for better visibility.

Various other unnamed bug fixes.

Play video

PlayStation 5 owners also got an exclusive fix for the ‘Demogorgon’ battle, where previously entering with ‘Ranged Auto Aim’ turned off would present aiming difficulties for the player.

Players on PC experienced some issues starting and running the game after this latest patch. According to a developer post in the Steam forums, the patch may have triggered an incompatibility with some game modifications.

“If you are having issues launching the game after updating, there may be an incompatibility with UE4SS or mod you are using. Please try completely removing these files and seeing if the issue persists,” wrote the developer.

Despite these issues, players were generally positive about the new patches online, with many expressing gratitude that the game is still receiving support after its release.

“The game was already incredible from day one, it’s amazing that you keep making it even more perfect,” wrote Steam user ElALEX in response to the patch update. “Thank you.”

However, there were still many requests from fans that these patches did not address, and some are still eager for content and feature updates. What are your thoughts on the latest Stellar Blade update? Is there something that they missed? Has the support for the game been adequate since launch?