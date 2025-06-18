Stellar Blade Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 bandwagon grows larger as reports of Stellar Blade coming to the handheld console have appeared. This report indicates that developer Shift Up has received a developer kit for the Nintendo Switch 2 and has begun work. At this time, Stellar Blade and Nikke: Goddess of Victory are the only games under the studio’s belt, though Shift Up has reportedly begun work on a sequel to Stellar Blade.

Shift Up did not confirm whether it was working on a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Stellar Blade. However, PlayForum, who first reported the possibility of a Switch 2 port, did reveal Shift Up is “reviewing various possibilities internally.” This does not necessarily mean Stellar Blade will arrive on Nintendo’s latest console, but fans are hopeful they’ll be able to play the game on the go.

stellar blade’s eve.

One should keep in mind that this is just a rumor and fans should wait until Shift Up makes an official announcement. With Sony being the publisher of Stellar Blade, a Nintendo Switch 2 version seems unlikely. That said, LEGO Horizon Adventures did have a multiple-platform release, including the Nintendo Switch.

Even if this rumor is true, the timing will likely be a ways off. Shift Up only recently brought Stellar Blade to PC and it would take some time to get the game running on the Nintendo Switch 2. The barrier between Sony and Nintendo provides another issue and Sony has shown it is reluctant to release on other platforms. However, with Sony porting to PC more often, it isn’t impossible.

What are your thoughts on a Nintendo Switch 2 port of Stellar Blade? Do you think it’s possible or just wishful thinking? Share your thoughts in the comments below!