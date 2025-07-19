Stellar Blade Account Hacked to Sell Crypto, Developer Responds

Cryptocurrency scams have been on the rise for quite some time. Accounts promising the digital currency as a get-rich scheme are a dime a dozen on many social media platforms. But gamers were surprised to see that the official X account for Stellar Blade had apparently joined the crypto game earlier today. As most fans will have clocked immediately, the account has been hacked. The game’s director has issued a warning for players to avoid it until further notice.

At around 8 AM EDT, the official @StellarBlade account on X began sharing some questionable posts. Several posts promoting a link to “stellar-coin.com” popped up in the feed, with links encouraging people to click through for a chance to claim massive sums of money in the form of crypto. If that wasn’t enough of a red flag, the account also turned off comments, with an accompanying message saying it did so “to protect our holders from phishing, fake replies, and scam bots.” Of course, hiding comments also helps ensure that no one can warn Stellar Blade fans not to click the links in these posts.

Many of the posts use Stellar Blade characters and imagery to promote airdrops for a “Stellar Blade Coin” digital currency. The posts make wild claims about how much money has been claimed so far, likely to entice unsuspecting individuals to click on the links in the posts. Some of the posts also promise in-game items, including exo-suit and weapon upgrades… with the same link to the supposed “Stellar Coin” website. At best, this is an attempt to sell crypto from an account with a ton of built-in followers. At worst, the links could have more nefarious attempts to steal unsuspecting users’ information.

Hopefully, most Stellar Blade fans immediately clocked that something fishy was going on. The posts show several signs of a hacked account engaging in scammy behavior, from the rapid-fire posts all going up at around the same time to the urgency of the messaging. And of course, there’s the promise of high sums of money in the form of crypto drops. But if there was any doubt, we now have official confirmation that the Stellar Blade account has indeed been hacked.

What’s Going on with the Official Stellar Blade Account on X

A few hours after these posts appeared, Stellar Blade game director Hyung-Tae Kim shared an update on their personal account. “The official Stellar Blade account has been compromised,” they said, adding that the posts currently going up are “unauthorized.” Tae warns fans not to engage with the posts and to “remain cautious.”

Hello, this is Hyung-Tae Kim, Director of Stellar Blade.



The official Stellar Blade account has been compromised, and unauthorized posts containing cryptocurrency airdrops and suspicious signup promotions are currently being uploaded.



We kindly ask everyone to refrain from… pic.twitter.com/Fzd3fhxwa1 — Kim Hyung Tae, 김형태, キム・ヒョンテ (@jamm3rd) July 19, 2025

The post goes on to note that the team behind Stellar Blade is “in active discussions regarding the recovery of the hacked account.” At this time, it’s unclear when the account will be recovered and returned to its rightful owners. However, it’s safe to say that any promises of Stellar Blade cryptocurrency or in-game tokens coming from the account are not legitimate. Gamers should avoid clicking on or engaging with these posts, as they are likely part of a scam.

Be safe out there, gamers. Don’t engage with or click on any posts with promises like these, from the confirmed compromised Stellar Blade account or any others. Hopefully, this will be resolved quickly, and the posts will be removed.