Stellar Blade Christmas Update Released With Patch Notes

Developer Shift Up has released a new Stellar Blade update today that centers around the holiday season. Since its arrival earlier in 2024, Shift Up has continued to push out new content drops for Stellar Blade at a steady cadence. This was most prominently seen this past month when Nier: Automata DLC came to Stellar Blade alongside the long-awaited implementation of Photo Mode. Now, Shift Up is looking to close out 2024 with one final patch for its popular game that is tied to Christmas.

Downloadable now on PS5, update version 1.010 for Stellar Blade is nearly 4GB in total. The majority of this patch is meant to add new cosmetics to the game, which the most noteworthy being a Santa-themed outfit for Eve. Beyond this, Shift Up has also added a “Christmas atmosphere” to the Plaza area of the game that players can take in for themselves. Shift Up also notes that this patch has fixed some other lingering issues with Stellar Blade as well, but doesn’t note what exactly has been altered on this front.

To get a look at the official patch notes from Shift Up for this new Stellar Blade update, you can find them attached below.

Features

The summer event content settings have been changed to “Season Event Content”, with On/Off option and an added “Auto” option to apply settings according to the season. Additionally, an On/Off feature has been added for DLC content as well.

Seasonal BGM has been applied to the Small Plaza in front of the Exile’s Passage entrance and The Last Gulp.

Christmas seasonal event BGMs, “Take Me Away” and “Dawn (Winter),” can now be enjoyed in the camp. “Dawn (Holidays)” can be experienced at The Last Gulp.

Enjoy the seasonal Christmas atmosphere at the Small Plaza in front of the Exile’s Passage entrance and The Last Gulp.

Outfits

New Eve Outfit – Santa Dress

– Santa Dress New Adam Outfit – I’m No Santa

– I’m No Santa New Hairstyle – Santa Girl

– Santa Girl New Accessories – Snow Crystal Glasses, Wreath Earrings, and Sleigh Earcuff

– Snow Crystal Glasses, Wreath Earrings, and Sleigh Earcuff New Drone Skin – Rudolf Pack

Other