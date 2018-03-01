Steven Spielberg’s Halo Series Could Start Filming This Fall

While Steven Spielberg will get plenty of video game action going later this month with his film adaptation of Ernest Cline’s Ready Player One, there’s still some talk going on regarding his proposed Halo mini-series over at Showtime – and it looks like it’s making some traction.

A new report from Production Weekly suggests that the mini-series will finally begin filming sometime this fall, with Amblin Television’s Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank and Alex Maggioni attached to the project as producers.

TV Guide also posted another update last month, with Showtime president of programming Gary Levine noting that the series would be hitting the ground running soon enough, and would be of interest to both die-hard Halo fans and casual viewers.

“(Halo) is absolutely still in development, still moving forward and I’m encouraged by what we’ve seen so far,” he noted. “It’s still live-action, and it will definitely satisfy the fans of Halo and I think also satisfy the drama audiences of Showtime.”

It’s been a while since the project has gotten any sort of update, even though Levine was confident in what he had “seen” thus far with Spielberg and company’s work. Once Ready Player One drops later this month, he should be able to concentrate fully on Halo and, hopefully, have some form of episodes ready to go by 2019.

The timing would probably be right for the series, as Microsoft has been reportedly working on some kind of teaser announcement for Halo 6 for a 2019 unveil. That’s not confirmed, mind you, but the timing of the series to go alongside the new game would be pretty much perfect, providing a one-two punch for Microsoft and its Xbox One hardware.

There’s still no word on who will direct the series just yet, or any kind of casting, since Showtime hasn’t revealed who would be involved with the project. But we’re crossing our fingers that some info will be revealed at Microsoft’s E3 press conference, giving us an idea of what kind of Halo awesomeness we can expect from Spielberg.

In the meantime, you can check out hit latest, Ready Player One, when it hits theaters on March 29.

(Hat tip to PursueNews for the info!)