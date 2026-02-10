Wolfenstein 3 Seems More Likely to Happen Now

The modern Wolfenstein games have been some of the best modern examples of the FPS genre, blending a compelling central narrative and explosive gameplay. The series hasn’t had a new entry since 2019, and the last formal numbered game was 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Since then, FPS fans have been dying to find out what happens next to B.J. Blazkowicz and his allies.

While MachineGames shifted gears for a time and worked on titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, there has still been a lot of excitement surrounding the prospective return of B.J. While there hasn’t been anything more than rumors about the future of the series, an interview with one of the higher-ups at MachineGames confirmed that there are at least plans for another entry in the series. In fact, it even seems to be set up to be something of a conclusion to the modern story.

MachineGames Is Teasing That Wolfenstein 3 Is Still In The Works

Studio Director Jerk Gustafsson gave an interview with GameIndustry.biz to discuss the state of the company, including their upcoming plans — apparently including a return to Wolfenstein. It’s important to note that Gustafsson didn’t give any concrete breakdown of the franchise’s future, however. While reflecting on their latest games like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or the future of the company, the conversation eventually turned to one of MachineGames’ biggest critical successes, their modern take on the Wolfenstein franchise.

When asked about the rumors swirling around a direct sequel to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Gustafsson wouldn’t confirm any upcoming plans for the next entry in the series. However, he did reveal that “our intention has always been to go back to Wolfenstein. We wanted to finish the trilogy. And when we do that, that is something that I don’t want to comment on. It can be now, it can be later, but we’re not done with it. That’s what I can say.” While it’s far from a formal announcement of the game, it is the latest news on a title that fans have been waiting almost a decade for, and it does contain a pretty big clue about the shape of the upcoming game.

MachineGames’ Wolfenstein Series Will Be A Concluding Chapter In B.J.’s Story

While there had been several Wolfenstein games released over the years, the modern version of B.J. Blazkowicz was established in 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order. The critically acclaimed title introduced a new setting for the series, depicting a grim timeline where B.J.’s failure to bring down General Deathshead led to an Axis powers victory in World War II. The New Order and its 2017 sequel, The New Colossus, both deal with the fallout of that turn of events and follow his efforts to bring down the Nazi regime. The mix of bombastic FPS gameplay and strong narrative storytelling has seen a real resurgence for the series.

The last entries in the game up to this point were the 2019 spin-offs Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, but there hasn’t been a formal third entry to conclude B.J.’s efforts to bring down the Nazi regime. While the second entry saw a major victory for B.J. and his allies, there were still lots of challenges awaiting them — and Youngblood laid the groundwork for a multiverse of opportunities (and challenges) that could easily set up a third entry in the series.

It’s also important to note that Gustafsson described a prospective third game as a way to “finish” the trilogy, suggesting they have a firm idea in mind of what the story would be and how it would conclude B.J.’s story. While it’s not much, it’s at least a confirmation that a third game in the series isn’t a pipe dream for fans. Especially with MachineGames collaborating with Prime Video on a TV adaptation of the games, it wouldn’t be surprising to see an announcement regarding Wolfenstein III to coincide with more formal reveals about the show.