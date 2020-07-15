Fans Are Feeling Sticker Shock Over the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System
The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System just might be one of the coolest options out there for video game fans, but the price of the set is already scaring off some potential buyers. While the $229.99 price is in keeping with what LEGO fans would expect given the piece count, the casual crowd was expecting something a bit cheaper. After all, the system is actually more expensive than a Nintendo Switch Lite, and that actually plays games! It seems likely that the package will still prove quite successful for LEGO, but many Nintendo fans will likely choose to grab some of the cheaper Mario sets, instead.
A lot of people weren't expecting that figure!
Was so excited for that LEGO NES and then I saw the price LOLZ.— Darren Alejos (@violintide) July 15, 2020
Seems like a safe bet we'll see one made by fans, eventually.
The Lego NES is very cool. But for that price it should play actual NES games.— 🙃 Kimberlysghost (@eyerighteye) July 14, 2020
Unfortunately, it seems that the price is a bit too steep for most.
That LEGO NES looks like the sort of thing I'd really enjoy putting together and putting on display.
But, uh... 230 USD is a pretty hefty price tag. Might be worth it, but once shipping and conversion is taken into account, it's probably a bit too rich for my blood.— Logan Ross (@BaleonRosen) July 14, 2020
That is one upside!
so glad so many people are crying about the lego nes’s price so that it’ll actually remain in stock— neto sharpe (@mavericksfan77) July 14, 2020
Now we just need a version with Kirby's Adventure!
LEGO NES:
- expensive, $250
- can't play Kirby's Adventure
Real NES:
- available used for an affordable price
- can play Kirby's Adventure
Choose wisely— Farey (ファレイ) (@farey8336) July 14, 2020
A lot of people are feeling this way right now.
Me: "That Lego NES action set looks cool. Can't wait to get one."— A Mexican Werewolf In Texas (@slaybruhamlinkn) July 13, 2020
*sees the price pic.twitter.com/I4qEihgUoX
Yikes, indeed.
Yikes that lego nes price— Plantymonfoo (@plantymonfoo) July 15, 2020
Of course, longtime LEGO fans weren't surprised!
People complaining about the Lego NES price must be new to Lego lmao— Zinnia (@Zinnia_64) July 14, 2020
