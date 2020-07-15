Fans Are Feeling Sticker Shock Over the LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System

The LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System just might be one of the coolest options out there for video game fans, but the price of the set is already scaring off some potential buyers. While the $229.99 price is in keeping with what LEGO fans would expect given the piece count, the casual crowd was expecting something a bit cheaper. After all, the system is actually more expensive than a Nintendo Switch Lite, and that actually plays games! It seems likely that the package will still prove quite successful for LEGO, but many Nintendo fans will likely choose to grab some of the cheaper Mario sets, instead.

