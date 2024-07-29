Stormlight Archive RPG to Launch With Digital Support From Demiplane, Roll20, Fantasy Grounds, and DriveThruRPG (Exclusive)

The Stormlight Archive RPG will feature its own digital character builder, VTT support. ComicBook can exclusively reveal digital support plans for Brotherwise Games’ upcoming Stormlight RPG, with partnerships with Demiplane, Roll20, DriveThruRPG and Fantasy Grounds all launching next week alongside the game’s Kickstarter launch. The digital support will be available for fans as they try out the Stormlight RPG for the first time and will continue after the game officially launches in 2025.

Demiplane will launch The Stormlight Nexus on August 6th, featuring an interactive character builder, a free-to-access compendium featuring the Beta Rules Preview, and the “Bridge Nine” 1st-level adventure. Meanwhile, Roll20 will offer VTT support for the Stormlight RPG, with playable modules for both the Bridge Nine demo adventure and an asset pack for the Stonewalkers adventure available as part of the Kickstarter for when the adventure ships in 2025. Fantasy Grounds will also have VTT support, with digital rulebooks and enhanced module content available as add-ons during the Kickstarter campaign. Finally, DriveThruRPG will make the Beta Rules Preview and Bridge Nine adventure for free as downloads, alongside an online edition of Chasmfiend, a new digital magazine that includes preview content for the Stormlight RPG.

“We want to make sure we’re giving players seamless tools to connect with Stormlight fans around the world,” said Johnny O’Neal, Creative Director for the Stormlight RPG. “We rely on Demiplane, Roll20, and Fantasy Grounds in our own games, so we’re delighted to give players the same high-quality experience!”

Digital support has become a critical part of the tabletop RPG industry, as many players have turned to either online play or digital character creation and character sheet management during in-person play. The digital support offered by D&D Beyond helped popularize Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition and many games (such as the Stormlight RPG) are now launching with digital support from the start.

“We’re working hand in hand with Brotherwise Games to ensure our digital partnership supporting Stormlight Roleplaying Game is exciting and fun for both fans of Brandon Sanderson’s novels, as well as veteran tabletop roleplaying gamers,” said Peter Romenesko, founder-in-residence at Roll20 and former CEO of Demiplane. “When the crowd-funding initiative kicks off, backers will have a taste for building and playing their characters using the game’s Beta Rules Previews. We love the idea and are thrilled to see players build and share characters on Demiplane, gather their group on Roll20’s virtual tabletop, and access PDFs for offline gameplay on DriveThruRPG.”