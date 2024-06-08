Stormlight Archive RPG Reveals Launch Date for Kickstarter

Brotherwise Games has revealed the launch date for their hotly-anticipated tabletop RPG set in the world of Brandon Sanderson's The Stormlight Archive series. This week, Brotherwise Games announced that the Kickstarter campaign for its Stormlight Archive TTRPG will launch on August 6th, just after Gen Con. The Kickstarter will likely be one of the biggest tabletop RPG projects of the year, due to the high profile nature of the campaign. A brief trailer for the game, which features original artwork of Stormlight Archives characters Kaladin, Shallan, and Adolin, was also revealed.

The Stormlight Archive is an ambitious fantasy series set on the world of Roshar, which is constantly buffeted by impressive storms. The series, which is also a critical piece of Sanderson's wider Cosmere universe, features an ongoing war between the Parshendi, a nonhuman race with multiple forms and carapace-like natural armor, and the non-native humans who came to the world thousands of years ago. As the series progresses, the extinct Knights Radiant, a group of magically-powered knights empowered by certain Ideals, are reborn to face off against an upcoming cataclysmic threat. The series has received praise for its complex culture and world, its detailed magic system, and the epic scope of the storyline.

Notably, Brotherwise's Stormlight RPG does not utilize a 5E-based game system, but rather a bespoke system designed from the ground up. While the game still uses a d20 to determine successes and failures, it uses a path system with a talent tree instead of traditional classes. Designers for the game include Lead Designer Andrew Fischer, Lead Writer Lydia Suen, and Project Lead Anthony Joyce-Rivera.

Brotherwise Games is also developing several other games based on Brandon Sanderson's work, including a Mistborn deckbuilding game.