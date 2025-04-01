New York Times Strands Answers for April 1st

Is today’s Strands’ theme pointing you in the wrong direction? No worries, as we have all of the answers, including the Spangram, for April 1st’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, along with some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. When it comes to Strands, the fun word-search gameplay makes it a must-play daily puzzle alongside Connections and Wordle, especially for the sometimes challenging themes. Today’s theme, “It’s a Sign!”, is the perfect example of difficulty, as it’s a bit deeper than what you might think it is. In any case, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

For Strands, the main gist of the gameplay revolves around finding words or phrases relating to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out the theme’s true meaning, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will point toward the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like famous clowns or comedies. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you can find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of comedies, potential words would be movie titles of comedies like Step Brothers or Barbie.

Today’s Strands theme is “It’s a Sign!”.

For today, April 1st, aka April Fools Day, we have a theme that isn’t related to the prankster holiday, nor directly towards the words itself. The theme for today’s Strands is “It’s a Sign!”. Obviously, the usage of the word ‘sign’ is key to note of, as it gives a small hint as to what the main topic is. No matter what, there are always certain words, usually nouns, that could hint at what the puzzle really means, so pay attention to the words and how they are used. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram correlates with something we are in right now.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the board and look for any weird spacing in between words should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Springtime.

If you want to know all the words in today's Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Blossom

Robins

Buds

Pollen

Showers

Springtime

Puddles

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.