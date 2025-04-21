New York Times Strands Answers for April 21st

Are you having some problems solving today’s Strands? Well, we have everything you’ll need to solve April 21st’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. The NYT site has plenty of games to keep you occupied like Connections and Wordle, but the word search’s fun gameplay keeps players coming back daily. Today’s theme, “What talent!”, does get straight to the point with what the topic is, but it’s the Spangram and words that can trip you up. In any case, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The gameplay of The New York Times’ Strands tasks you with finding words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid, just like a typical word search. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like vampire films or good scents. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of vampire films, potential words would be movies with vampires in it like Dracula and Sinners.

Today’s Strands theme is “What talent!”

In the case of today, April 21st’s puzzle, we have a theme that is much more in line with yesterday’s, which is nice. The theme for today’s Strands is “What talent!”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, in this case ‘talent’. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you’d expect at a talent show.

When trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, keep in mind that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Variety Acts.

As in every good talent show, you can be sure to find a lot of different types of performances. The words in here are just some of those acts, specifically those who perform it. If you want to know all the correct answers in April 21st’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Variety Acts

Magician

Acrobat

Comic

Juggler

Duet

Dancer

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.